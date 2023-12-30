Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Made Him Apologize To The Jewish Community For His Antisemitic Behavior!

Bianca Censori has not been too happy with her husband, Kanye West.

By now you know the 46-year-old controversial rapper continued to spew his antisemitic remarks – and even song lyrics – earlier this month during listening parties for his upcoming album Vultures. But in a surprise twist, he released an apology message in Hebrew to the Jewish community earlier this week.

It was a very unexpected post, especially considering he spent many, many, many months spouting disturbing comments on the internet and in interviews without making any sort of apology. Not to mention, the note sounded nothing like what Kanye would put out on social media! It seemed like something a person in PR would pen and release! So we cannot help but wonder why now. What made him decide to apologize this week? It turns out his wife potentially had something to do with it.

Related: Selling Sunset Star Taking MAJOR Heat For Repping Kanye West!

On Saturday, Dailymail.com insiders claimed the apology from Kanye only came after Bianca “laid the smackdown on him” over his antisemitic behavior. Like so many of us, the source explained she is “sick” of his terrible behavior and wants it to stop:

“Bianca was tired of having to babysit Kanye. She told him that his recent behavior was unacceptable and that he needs to apologize because he was putting them in danger and setting a horrible example for his children. Bianca is really sick of his attention seeking and she knows that this is not who he truly is, but it is making her look like she is anti-Semitic which is so far from the truth.”

The insider continued:

“She has many Jewish friends who she loves dearly and he knows this. It is very upsetting to Bianca and he does it anyway. He just waits until she is gone. By the time that she finds out what he’s done and said, it is too late.”

Why else did she urge Ye to speak out? The 28-year-old architectural designer feared for their safety following the recent outbursts. The source said:

“And now it’s at the point where she is starting to fear for her safety – not because of Kanye hurting her or anything like that. It is more like she fears that a Jewish extremist could potentially do something to hurt both of them.”

So it sounds like the only reason Kanye apologized to the Jewish community is because Bianca forced him to say something?! Wow. But we shouldn’t be too surprised by these claims, considering the Yeezy designer could not even pen the message himself! Per TMZ, there was an 85 percent chance that he or one of his team members allegedly used ChatGPT or another artificial intelligence software to write the apology. It kind of defeats the whole purpose of making amends for your horrible actions when you can’t even take a moment to write a genuine apology. Just saying!

But hopefully, Bianca got through to Kanye, and his behavior stops. We’ll see. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

To learn more about antisemitism and how you can help fight it, check out https://www.adl.org/.

[Image via Fox News/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]