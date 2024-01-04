Kanye West Has REALLY Pissed Off Staff At Miami Hotel He's Practically Living Out Of -- Here’s Why!

These days, Kanye West seems to piss people off everywhere he goes!

According to Page Six sources, the rapper has overstayed his welcome at the five-star hotel in Miami, Florida where he’s been camped out. The Yeezy designer has been staying at the Four Seasons at the Surf Club resort while back in the States. In fact, he’s been there so much that he set up a recording studio. Whoa!

While some hotels might be pumped to have a megastar as a long-term guest, this particular hotel is located outside of the party-friendly neighborhood of South Beach. However, Ye’s partying ways haven’t died down! Because of this, some staff — especially the security — are upset with the musician’s pattern of hosting late-night guests.

This was very evident last month when Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband was performing at the Art Basel festival. He took the stage in a Ku Klux Klan-style mask and then had a line of more than a dozen SUVs coming and going from the hotel until about 5 a.m., insiders dished to the outlet. Yeesh! We get why the security guards are the most peeved! Kanye’s making their jobs way more complicated.

While the fancy establishment (see below) hasn’t done anything about the 46-year-old yet, he’s currently out of town and insiders don’t think he’ll get the warmest welcome when he checks back in. Oof.

At first glance, this might just seem like typical diva behavior, but it definitely gets more complicated when you realize Ye’s alienated a ton of people following a string of problematic behavior lately. This isn’t even the first time he’s proved himself to be an annoying guest! When he was staying in Dubai recently, he angered his neighbors by blasting music late at night! So, this is nothing new. Looks like people just aren’t as willing to put up with him anymore!

