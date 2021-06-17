Here's Why Kanye West Really Likes Irina Shayk!

Kanye West felt the chemistry pretty quickly!

The 44-year-old Chicago-born rapper is settling into his new thing with 35-year-old supermodel Irina Shayk, and from the sounds of it, sources are chiming in to confirm only good tidings for the happy couple.

A source spoke to Us Weekly about the fresh, new pair as part of their magazine hitting newsstands this week, and it sure looks like Yeezy is on cloud nine! Fresh off their trip to France, Kanye and Irina continue to settle into getting to know each other better, according to the insider.

They said (below):

“They’ve been dating for a couple months now, from talking to meeting and now taking a trip for his birthday. Kanye loves that Irina is very easygoing and a laid-back person to be with. [He was] the first one to reach out.”

That’s not all, though. Kanye wouldn’t be Kanye without thinking about branding, right?!

Sooooo it turns out that he’s doing exactly that with Bradley Cooper‘s ex, too:

“Kanye also loves that Irina is an established and respected model in the fashion community. He loves that she carries clout with the fashion world. He thinks they could be a very chic power couple.”

Heck, we know that’s what he thought about estranged wife Kim Kardashian for a long time, too. Clearly, public-facing status is something very important to the Jesus Walks performer! Should we be all that surprised by this, though?!

Nah!

BTW, Kim herself has long kept it friendly with her estranged husband’s new love interest! According to the same outlet, Kim has met Irina “briefly several times” over the years. Makes sense — they both run in A-list celeb circles, and those are a lot smaller than the normal friendship groups.

Another insider explained more about Kim’s (minor) prior connections to the fellow young mother, noting:

“They [Kim and Irina] share some mutual friends, and she likes Irina from what she knows.”

And the source couldn’t resist adding a small tidbit about Kim’s own love life, either, telling readers about the 40-year-old mom of four as she goes through her split from Donda West‘s son:

“She isn’t dating anyone new yet [but she has] completely moved on from Kanye … she isn’t concerned about him dating other people.”

Seems about right to us!

What do U make of this dynamic between exes and mutuals, Perezcious readers?! Are Kanye and Kim moving on in a healthy way? Will Kim find a man for herself soon?? Sound OFF about everything here down in the comments (below)…

