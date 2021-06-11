Kanye West Unfollowed Kim Kardashian AND Her Fam Amid Irina Shayk Romance!

It’s really over now…

On Thursday, Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired its final episode, which closed a chapter not only for pop culture as a whole, but for the KarJenner clan themselves. Specifically, Kim Kardashian’s “storyline” wrapped up by addressing the end of her marriage to Kanye West and what she hopes to find in a future partner.

Apparently, ‘Ye decided to emphasize this ending by making his own moves. Whether it’s because he’s officially moved on with another woman, or he had a problem with the reality star airing their marital issues on TV, or he simply decided to punctuate the KUWTK finale in his own way, eagle eyed fans noticed that the rapper UNFOLLOWED his ex and her sisters on Twitter.

Kanye West unfollows all the Kardashians on Twitter. This man did not like the #KUWTKFinale. — Did DONDA Drop Today? (@didjesusdrop) June 11, 2021

Kanye unfollowed all the Kardashians on twitter lol….album is gonna be a masterpiece — Neil Bahadur (@NeilBahadur) June 11, 2021

In fairness, the mother of his four children is still the only person he follows over on Instagram. It would have been pretty harsh for him to unfollow over there after Kim and Khloé Kardashian just wished him a happy birthday on that social media platform earlier this week.

Certainly, the Yeezy founder has had no qualms being harsh online in the past — we all remember “Kris Jong Un.” But it seems like this era is ending without the usual public drama and intensity we’ve come to expect from the Grammy winner. Instead, the 44-year-old began quietly (at least, quiet by Kanye standards) dating model Irina Shayk. An insider told Us Weekly:

“Kanye and Irina have known each other for years through the fashion industry. They were connected through their mutual friend group and Riccardo Tisci. Kanye and Irina connected recently when they were both in New York City. They met up one night and had chemistry and hit it off.”

Tisci, who found fame with Givenchy and now Burberry, also happens to be a close friend of Kim’s, having designed the wedding dress she wore when marrying Kanye. You know, just for some context!

The source continued about the new coupling though, adding:

“It’s very casual, and they have only been in touch for about a month. Kanye has expressed he doesn’t want anything serious but likes Irina’s vibe.”

And not only is he enjoying a casual rebound, but his former wife is totally cool with it — on one condition, according to a People insider:

“It doesn’t bother Kim that Kanye is dating. Her only concern is their kids. She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible. The kids love when Kanye is around.”

We know that Kanye tends to seek the spotlight on his own, but it makes sense that the supernova of Kimye might not have been super healthy for him, doesn’t it? It may be that a more low-key relationship is exactly what he needs to stay grounded.

We can’t blame him for not wanting to see the KarJenners’ every tweet, either. No doubt Kim will always be in his life, so if he wants to cut her from his feed, so be it. We hope they’re both happier and healthier in this new era.

