Kanye West Speaks About Kim Kardashian In Surprising Thanksgiving Message: 'I'm Here To Change The Narrative'

Kanye West has a lot to say as part of this “Thanksgiving Prayer.”

The rapper and father of four children posted a message on Thursday for the family-oriented holiday, opening up in a 5-minute-long video about his past, his mental health, his personal struggles, and his estranged marriage with soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper hasn’t been shy in the very recent past about how he feels about the likelihood of Kim getting back together with him, but now, he’s taking things a step further.

In the video message, the Chicago-born recording artist and record producers spoke candidly about Kim, his public relationship with Christianity, and more. He even talked about his support for Donald Trump and his habit in the recent past of wearing a bright-red MAGA hat.

The rapper said at one point:

“This Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for the family that my wife has given me, I’m thankful for the life God has given me, and I’m thankful for your time, attention, and patience. In Jesus’ name, amen. … All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused. I take accountability for my actions.”

And he continued, noting that Kim really was not a fan of that aforementioned MAGA hat and his bizarre run for president:

“Good lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat. Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance and that was hard for our marriage. Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and — thank God — only press conference. All my dad had to say afterwards was, ‘Write your speech next time, son.'”

Wow! That’s actually pretty candid… and pretty much correct.

Ye also opened up about his public and controversial relationship with Christianity, and Christian imagery. and Jesus, saying (below):

“When I got saved it did not immediately make me a better person. It made me a self-righteous Christian. Mix that with being rich, famous, and very very very very very very attractive, and you got a molotov cocktail ready to be thrown through the window of anyone who ever disagreed with me. I was arrogant with my Jesus, like I had just got me some Jesus at the Gucci store with a stimulus check.”

That’s, uhh, one way to think about things.

Here’s the full video (below):

