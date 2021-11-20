Kanye West Confirms Larry Hoover Benefit Concert With Former Rival Drake -- Get All The Details HERE

The peace treaty between former rivals Kanye West and Drake is officially a thing now — like, even more official than it was when we initially reported on it this week!

On Saturday morning, the Jesus Walks rapper took to his official Instagram account to post an announcement that he and the Canadian former Degrassi star would be doing a benefit concert together in early December in El Lay!

Related: Kanye Has A LOT Of Thoughts On Estranged Wife Kim Kardashian’s Law Career Goals

According to Ye himself, the benefit is meant to raise awareness for ex-gangster Larry Hoover, who the rapper has long been lobbying for behind the scenes to be released from prison.

And on December 9, in Los Angeles, fans will get a chance to be part of that and see Yeezy and Drizzy together again on stage.

Wow!

Here is Kanye’s full announcement of the event (below), in which he reveals that the show was “God’s Plan,” according to his own caption in the reveal post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Surprising!

Kind of unexpected that Ye listed himself first, while Drake is listed second as a “special guest” … er, then again, no, it’s really not all that surprising. Ha!

Related: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Kanye West’s New Model Girlfriend Vinetria

Regardless, this act will surely bring fans out to see everything go down, even as Drake continues to deal with the legal fallout of the Astroworld Festival tragedy, which took place while he and Travis Scott were on stage there in Houston earlier this month.

Already, fans seems to be feeling some type of way about this whole thing!

Here are just a few of the reactions to Ye’s big news about him and his former rival, Drake (below):

“Who’s coming wit me to this Kanye / drake concert?” “Idk if Kanye & Drake being cool again was predictable to anyone else but me lol” “I am getting Kanye & Drake tickets no matter what” “Ye x Drake concert should be like 4 hours at least for them to even get off half their hits” “I hope Drake and Kanye actually do somehow contribute to getting Larry Hoover out of jail” “Drake and Kanye fans in the same place at the same time is gonna be hilarious” “Kanye probably just wanna do a show with Drake to boost his odds of winning the 2024 election but that’s besides the point lol” “drake and kanye is one of the most beautiful love stories of our generation” “Kanye and Drake will def bring out Travis for that Larry Hoover show.”

This whole thing will be interesting, that’s for sure!

And that last message from a fan (above) about Travis Scott — uhhh, that, would sure be something…

What do U think of this former feud being seriously squashed with an official upcoming reunion, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF about everything with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Will Alexander/WENN]