Kanye West In A 'Truly Great Headspace' Working On New Album?!

Italian water taxi operators may disagree, but Kanye West is supposedly in a good place while working on what would be a bombshell new album.

According to a new report out via TMZ on Wednesday, the Hurricane rapper is in a “truly great headspace” at this point in his life. Considering his unhinged antisemitic rants and, um, unique outings lately all across Italy with “wife” Bianca Censori, this may be surprising for many Ye fans to hear. But apparently he’s on the right track — and quickly producing new music!

TMZ cites sources close to the artist who claim he has already completed “nearly ten tracks this week alone.” Ten tracks?! In a week?? Jeez!! With that many new songs in the hopper, does this mean we’ll get a new album ASAP then?! Well… maybe not. The outlet’s sources also claim there is “no imminent release date” for the project, whatever it ends up being. And even more confusingly, they say he’s NOT rushing!

Wait, so he knocked out ten tracks this week but is also taking extra time for quality-control purposes? Seems confusing. Isn’t it typically one or the other? Well, apparently he’s moving fast but also being careful as he wants this to be the kind of Ye record people used to love.

Regardless, Ye hasn’t released a full solo album since 2021’s Donda, so whatever comes next will be huge news. And of course, with his shocking string of antisemitic remarks and unsettling social media behavior still fresh in fans’ minds, it’ll be interesting to see how the world responds to it if it is the quality of his best stuff.

What do U make of this new music report, Perezcious readers? Do U buy the “truly great headspace” claim? Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

To learn more about antisemitism and how you can help fight it, check out https://www.adl.org/.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]