Kanye West Has Bianca Censori Going NSFW Again In Italy -- This Time In Front Of A HUGE Crowd!

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are at it again in Italy!

Really, they never stopped. But on Thursday, they drew a bigger crowd on the streets of Florence than they’ve had all summer — and this time, just like all their other appearances, it centered on Bianca’s barely-there clothing!!

On Thursday afternoon, Ye and his so-called “wife” went shopping in the tourist-heavy Via dei Calzaiuoli district of Florence. And they caused a legitimate frenzy when fans (very quickly) figured out who they were!! We mean, it’s not like they’re going incognito. As usual, Ye was dressed head-to-toe in black, and Bianca was wearing… well, let’s say her typical au naturel couture.

But unlike last time when they maybe got snapped performing a sex act in public, this time the 46-year-old rapper opted to become a photographer himself. As the crowd gathered he stood Bianca up in front of throngs of fans who were trying to grab selfies and videos. He crouched down a few yards away to start snapping pics on his phone! Of course, Ye showing off the 28-year-old in front of scores of fans is somewhat expected after the wacky last few weeks the duo has had in Italy.

But this time around, it was the public’s reaction to Bianca’s curve-hugging outfit that set it off! Censori was in a skintight (maybe tighter this time actually), nude-colored leotard for the outing. She completed the look with shiny gold pantyhose and, for good measure, pointy nude-colored high heels. Her boobs were VERY MUCH on display — it’s no wonder she drew a crowd! Actually, maybe they didn’t realize it was Kanye — and just wanted to take pics with the nearly naked woman!

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West and 'wife' Bianca Censori cause a FRENZY in Florence as she wears another bizarre outfit https://t.co/FWbWqJZbbQ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 21, 2023

It was impossible for people to look away as she stood in the middle of the street to pose! It was wild!! And Ye took time to move his love around to get her in the perfect position for posing. All while he wore black cloth wrapped tightly around his own head. Ya know, for privacy! LOLz! Ch-ch-check it all out HERE.

We have to figure she was enjoying all the attention! According to sources spilling earlier this week, she’s been telling concerned friends to eff off — and has accused them of being “jealous of her stardom.” And all she wants now is the fame. Huh.

Well, she’s in the spotlight now, that’s for sure… Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]