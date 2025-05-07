Got A Tip?

Kanye West

‘Sniveling Little Coward’ Kanye West Storms Out Of Piers Morgan Interview After Clash Over Social Media Followers!

‘Sniveling Little Coward’ Kanye West Storms Out Of Piers Morgan Interview After Clash Over Twitter Followers!

Kanye West and Piers Morgan are once again at odds!

The disgraced artist is back in the journalist’s hot seat three years after their previous interview — which Ye also stormed out of. This time around, the antisemite reported in from Mallorca, Spain with his new streamer pal Sneako. But things quickly went off the rails!

For context, Piers revealed that the interview was originally scheduled to take place on Monday, but Ye and Sneako left his crew waiting around for a while before eventually pushing it to Tuesday. Then, when the discussion finally DID kick off between them, Piers referred to him as “Ye West,” which didn’t sit right with the rapper, who goes solely by Ye. Piers then asked him how his life is going, and Ye, sitting in front of an ocean view, told him to “judge it on the view as the answer to how my life is.” Uhhh…

Related: Sneako Quickly Covers Camera As Bianca Censori Walks By In Completely Sheer Bodysuit!

Piers then attempted to address the embattled rapper’s “ferocious” tweets on X (Twitter), where he noted that Ye has 32 million followers. But before he could even finish his question, Ye interrupted Morgan to dispute the follower count:

“Look right now, you’re not going to take inches off my d**k, bro. Like, how many followers do I have?”

Piers is then informed by his team that Ye actually has 33 million, which the TV host acknowledged. But then Ye went on a self-righteous rant about how he’s a “gift” and how everyone plays his music at their weddings, graduations, funerals, and births. Oh and how he’s attacked by “the banks”… uh huh.

Eventually, Piers cut him off to ask where he was even supposed to be going with his tangent, to which Ye responded:

“Okay now you’re not taking accountability or responsibility … This is what you get for now. We can circle back when you can count.”

The 47-year-old then stormed off the interview set, leaving Sneako alone. At that point, the 26-year-old streamer told Piers:

“That’s it for Ye, but it’s nice to meet you, Piers … I was not aware he was going to leave like this.”

That all happened in less than five minutes!!!

Piers later asks Sneako why Ye left like a “sniveling little coward,” but the streamer refused to answer questions on his behalf.

You can watch the head-scratching moment (below):

Oh, also, in the wake of Ye storming off the set, Piers has now taken to X (Twitter) to call out the artist:

“So I interviewed Kanye West again today. As I expected, given what I’ve said about him recently, it didn’t last long or go well. This was him right before he stomped off like a big baby.”

See (below):

Wild times! Wild times, indeed.

What are YOUR thoughts on this bizarre interview, Perezcious readers?

Let us know in the comments down below…

[Images via Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube]

May 06, 2025 17:15pm PDT

