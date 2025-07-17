Kate Bosworth & Justin Long Welcome First Baby! It's A...

Got A Tip?

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long have welcomed their first child!

According a Page Six source on Thursday, the Hollywood it-couple welcomed a baby via surrogate. It’s a little girl! Aw! As the first child of both Justin and Kate, the pair must be overjoyed!

The 42-year-old actress and her hubby have been linked together publicly since 2022, while she was still going through her divorce from Michael Polish. It’s believed they started officially secretly dating in 2021, after they met on the set of their movie House of Darkness. By May 2023, the couple secretly wed in a private ceremony at the NYC Rockaway Hotel. And now, here they are, just a little over a year after Justin hinted at wanting to be a dad!

In case you don’t remember, back in January 2024, the He’s Just Not That Into You actor posted his annual birthday message to his wifey on Instagram, slipping in a part about having kids one day. He wrote at the time:

“One day our kids might ask me ‘Dad, why did you write sappy things about Mom on that old Instagram app? The one you won’t let us use?’ And I’ll say ‘Well, _____, because there are a lot of poisonous things on the Internet but your mom always inspires me to put good things into the world. Besides, i know reading those old posts touched her and made her smile.'”

Aww! So sweet! See his full post HERE.

HUGE congratulations to Kate and Justin on their new addition! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

Jul 17, 2025 15:20pm PDT

