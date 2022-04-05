Justin Long Says He Found 'The One' Amid Kate Bosworth Romance Rumors: 'Im So Happy'!!

Safe to say Justin Long’s relationship with Kate Bosworth is going very well!

Back in January, we heard that the two actors had struck up a romance after meeting on set of a new film in 2021. (Kate announced her split from husband Michael Polish later that same year.) The couple has kept their relationship on the down-low for the most part, though Justin did reference a “girlfriend” who is fond of pineapple on pizza during his podcast Life is Short.

During an appearance on the most recent episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, the He’s Just Not That Into You star opened up a bit more about the new relationship. Acknowledging that the last time he participated in the “Ask Nick” segment he had been single, he reflected:

“I had gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself. I didn’t know it at the time, but I was ready for the one. And the one, I met. I found.”

The 43-year-old was reluctant to say more on the subject, admitting:

“I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective. I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It’s sacred. … In this day in age, we don’t have to share everything with everyone.”

However, he added:

“I’m so happy.”

Awww!

The duo have been spotted out together on multiple occasions recently, and were photographed holding hands leaving a restaurant in Santa Monica, California. (You can check out the pics HERE.) Clearly, the blossoming romance is no secret, but Justin’s “protectiveness” tracks with the Us Weekly insider who revealed back in January that the couple are “not hiding the fact that they’re together, [they are] just staying low-key and private about their relationship.”

The source dished:

“They’ve been dating for a few months now. They secretly have been on a few getaways together. They both love to travel.”

Even before she announced her divorce from Polish, the Remember the Titans star was singing her new man’s praises after meeting on set. In May, she wrote on Instagram that their new film was one of those “movie experiences when you learn a lotttttt about another person,” gushing:

“Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being THANK YOU for lifting us up… you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya (sorry had to ;)”

Seems like this relationship has been going strong from the jump! Best of luck to the happy couple!

Ch-ch-check out his full appearance on The Viall Files (below):

