Here’s Why Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Reportedly Haven’t Communicated ‘Directly In Over A Year’

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have reportedly not talked in quite some time.

A source revealed to Us Weekly that the duchesses haven’t been in communication with each other “directly in over a year” because of Prince William and Prince Harry’s ongoing tension.

“They were never that close, but the reason they’re not speaking is because of the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William. Harry and William have communicated sparingly over the last year, but none of their communications have been friendly in quite some time. There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate’s relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly.”

Related: Prince William Reacts To Harry & Meghan’s Interview, Says ‘Not A Racist Family’

In case you aren’t familiar, here’s a quick breakdown of the once-close brothers falling-out. There’s still a lot we do not know, but the rift speculations started to erupt after Harry and Meghan moved away from Nottingham cottage in London to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England (which is very far away from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s residence on the Kensington Palace property) in 2018.

Then, it was fueled even more in 2019 after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly split their royal charity from William and Kate. However, per Vanity Fair, the breakdown of the two’s relationship most likely started after Harry’s older brother told him to slow down his relationship with Meghan. In the biography Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand detailed how “pissed off” the rogue royal had felt when his brother said:

“Don’t feel you need to rush this. Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.”

Yes, we know, it’s all very complicated! Of course, the feud has probably come to blows after Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The major detail the 36-year-old revealed about the currently relationship with his older brother was how he still loved William so much, but they’ve just gone “on different paths.”

Nonetheless, Prince William has been “devastated” over the tell-all, especially since the couple brought his wife, Kate, into the conversation. The Suits alum opened up about her connection with the Reading native, saying that the reports she made Kate cry over a flower girl dress dilemma were false.

“A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something — yes, the issue was correct, about the flower girl dresses — and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings. And I thought in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding, it didn’t make sense to not be just doing whatever everyone else is doing, which was trying to be supportive knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot.”

Meghan said Kate apologized and had since been forgiven. In this most recent report from Us, the insider mentioned how the sister-in-laws “did get along” at first, but “they didn’t see eye-to-eye when it came to day-to-day life in the palace.” The source also added that Kate “wishes she knew more” about Meghan’s mental health struggles when she was still a senior member of the royal family.

In the Oprah interview, the former actress confessed how she felt suicidal because of the UK media scrutiny and lack of support from the royal household.

“Kate was called ‘Waity Katie’ waiting to marry William. While I imagine that was really hard, and I do, I can’t picture what that felt like. This is not the same. And if a member of this family will comfortably say, ‘We’ve all had to deal with things that are rude.’ Rude and racist are not the same. And equally, you’ve also had a press team that goes on the record to defend you, especially when they know some things are not true. And that didn’t happen for us.”

Okay, Perezcious readers, are U shocked Kate and Meghan haven’t spoken in over a year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via John Rainford/WENN]