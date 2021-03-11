Prince William Reacts To Harry & Meghan's Bombshell Interview: 'We Are Very Much Not A Racist Family'

It’s brother vs. brother now as Prince William is the latest royal to speak out about that interview.

Of course, we’re talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell Sunday night sit-down with Oprah Winfrey. Even here on Thursday, the royal family is still reeling from the fallout, and rushing to get out public statements of denial and dismissal.

Related: Prince William And Kate Middleton Continue To Prep For Baby No. 4!

Enter the 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge, who finally (briefly) broke his own silence on Thursday morning just as he and his wife, Kate Middleton, were making a public appearance at a London school.

Speaking to a royal reporter at the event, William explicitly and plainly stated his case, saying (below):

“We are very much not a racist family.”

OK — that’s pretty much as expected for his defense, right? But it’s the second quick quip he unleashed that has us interested:

“I haven’t spoken to [Harry] yet, but I will do.”

Ohhhh, to be a fly on the wall for THAT conversation… BTW, here’s video of that brief exchange:

Prince William says he hasn’t spoken to his brother yet but will do and they are “very much not a racist family”. pic.twitter.com/3j0AulDDOB — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) March 11, 2021

Hmm…

It’s noteworthy to hear William has not yet reached out to his 36-year-old younger sibling for a few reasons — not the least of which centers on the reported rift between brothers. Obviously, the Oprah chat couldn’t have helped mend their relationship, but it’ll be interesting to see if (or how) it further alienates the pair. Not having spoken to each other so far this week after such a big reveal on Sunday night probably isn’t a good sign!

And it’s doubly troubling when you recall that during the televised interview, Harry explained how he and William’s father, Prince Charles, had ceased taking the younger son’s calls for a time. Harry was effectively shut out from any relationship with his family in that (temporary) act, and one wonders whether he won’t just be iced out and alienated again now?!

Of course, that’s the risk you run when you pull off the royal exit of the century, but still… it can’t be easy to potentially lose your brother and dad just like that. Heck, even during the Oprah chat, Harry admitted as much about a long-standing rift when he told the famed TV host (below):

“I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But… we’re on different paths.”

No kidding!

Related: John Oliver Totally Predicted Meghan Markle’s Royal Family Troubles In 2018!

As for the charges of racism, Prince William’s denial was more or less expect. As you’ll recall, this follows a prior statement released earlier this week by Buckingham Palace on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, which read in part:

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

And so, the fallout continues on… What do U think of Prince William’s (brief) comments on the matter, Perezcious readers? After having thought about it for a few days now, has your reaction to Harry and Meghan’s interview changed at all? Or nah?!

Share your take with us by sounding off down in the comments (below)…

[Image via John Rainford/WENN]