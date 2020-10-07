Prince William & Prince Harry’s Intense Feud Isn’t Something New — It Came After YEARS Of ‘Pain And Trauma’

While it might seem like the tension between Prince Harry and Prince William only exploded within the past few years, it’s actually rooted in their upbringing.

In a new excerpt published in People from Battle of Brothers: William & Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult by Robert Lacey, a British historian and biographer who also serves as a consultant on Netflix‘s The Crown, we’re hearing more about how their royal childhood impacted their “damaged” relationship today.

Lacey wrote of their rift:

“Both brothers have been damaged by their upbringings; both have reacted by finding different solutions. There is so much pain and trauma in this story, going right back to the beginning.”

Though the brothers “were raised to be close and protective of each other,” tensions began as William began to be prepped for his role as future monarch with the help of Kate Middleton, while his younger bro didn’t have much of a defined role. However, when Harry found Meghan Markle, the father of three was cautious about their romance moving too fast:

“Fundamental to the whole saga is the clash of love versus duty.”

Now residing in different countries, there could be a “potential tragedy” if they don’t reconcile once and for all:

“This compares with Edward VIII’s abdication in 1936 and the death of Princess Diana in 1997. It’s of that scale. And it’s a challenge that’s yet to be resolved.”

In a previously published excerpt of the book from the Daily Mail, we heard more from Lacey about how negotiations at the so-called Sandringham Summit ahead of Harry and Meghan’s move from the UK went:

“The Queen concluded that the four of them — Harry, William, [Prince] Charles and herself — should sit down with their respective private secretaries at Sandringham the following Monday to hash things out, though William confided to a friend that he would much rather leave all the haggling to the staff.”

He added:

“William maintained his distance for the Sandringham summit. The Queen had suggested the family should gather for lunch before their big pow-wow in the library that afternoon, but he refused his grandmother’s invitation.”

As you’ll recall, their strained relationship was evident just before Megxit was announced when there was no photo of Meghan, Harry, and Archie near the Queen during her annual Christmas broadcast in 2019:

“It was unheard of for the royal Christmas desk not to feature a cosy image of the latest royal grandchild or great-grandchild. But in 2019 there was no sight of Harry and Meghan’s six-month-old son, Archie.”

Super juicy stuff, Perezcious readers! Will U be picking up this read, y’all?!

[Image via WENN.]