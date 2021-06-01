Kate Middleton Set Aside 'Personal Resentment' & 'Rose' Above Meghan Markle Crying Claim, Says Royal Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding was three years ago now, but somehow we’re STILL rehashing the drama surrounding the event.

Specifically, we keep coming back to the moment before the wedding, when it was reported that Meg had made her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton cry during a dress fitting. That tabloid headline set the tone for how the actress would be treated by the British press — pitted against Prince William’s wife and made into a royal scapegoat with no hope of setting the record straight.

Until the bombshell Oprah interview, that is. After the Sussexes finally left the Royal Family, the Suits alum revealed it was actually Kate who made her cry. The fact that “The Firm” refused to correct the story was a big sticking point for Archie’s mum, and she used the CBS tell-all to air her grievances about it.

Now, royal expert Camilla Tominey has claimed the future Queen Consort is totally over the who-made-who-cry back-and-forth. She wrote for Stella magazine:

“Despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah Winfrey interview, when Kate was accused of making Meghan cry during a bridesmaid’s dress fitting and failing to support her, Kate rose decidedly above it all.”

She shared:

“Setting aside any personal resentment she may still feel about Harry and Meghan’s televised two-hour tell-all, Kate put her best foot forward in trying to carve a path to reconciliation between the brothers.”

The journalist went on to reference Prince Philip’s funeral, noting the Duchess of Cambridge was seen chatting with Harry before seeming to step back and allow the feuding brothers a moment to chat. She added:

“Few would have blamed her for giving Harry the cold shoulder, yet she clearly resolved that the situation needed to be appeased rather than aggravated. It was a deft move that shows the Duchess is not overawed by all that’s going on.”

It should be noted it was Tominey herself who originally reported on the infamous crying incident. Following the bombshell tell-all, the writer insisted (below) her story was well-sourced and no one from the palace denied it at the time — despite that being exactly Meghan’s issue with the whole situation.

Camilla Tominey, the journalist who broke the fake story on Meghan making Kate cry, is confronted over her story. And it seems like she just doesn’t get it pic.twitter.com/jBchmPSGI6 — GOP Ethics (@GOP_Ethics) March 9, 2021

According to another royal expert, Omid Scobie, the 39-year-old explicitly requested The Firm address the false claim when her husband was asked to co-sign a statement denying that William had “constantly bullied” the Sussexes. Meghan emailed her reply:

“Well, if we’re just throwing any statement out there now, then perhaps KP can finally set the record straight about me [not making Kate cry].”

Despite this context, Tominey later “thanked” the expecting mother in a snarky message on Twitter:

“Really glad Meghan confirmed my accurate story about a bust up at a bridesmaids dress fitting – even though ‘recollections may differ’ about who did or didn’t cry … thanks!”

Perhaps Kate really has “risen above” the situation, but it seems to us like stirring this particular pot is just returning to the same business model that drove Meghan and Harry out of the UK in the first place. We would have hoped now that the couple aren’t even royals, Meg wouldn’t have to be pitted against Kate anymore, but clearly that’s not the case. Hopefully this crying story can finally be put to bed sometime soon!

[Image via John Rainford/WENN]