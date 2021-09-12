Comedian Kate Quigley Speaks Out After Surviving Suspected Overdose That Killed 3 People

Kate Quigley is opening up after surviving a suspected group overdose that sadly killed three people.

On Saturday night, the 39-year-old comedian took to social media to reveal that she was released from the hospital and “finally had the time & clarity to put my feelings on paper” following the tragic incident. She began her statement by expressing gratitude to those who have reached out to her, saying:

“Thank you to everyone who reached out to me over the past week. I feel overwhelmed by the outpouring of kind messages and am incredibly grateful to be surrounded by a strong community of friends, family, colleagues, and fans who have offered their support during this time; and to the team of paramedics, nurses, and doctors who saved my life.”

Quigley then shared some kind words about her friends Fuquan Johnson, Enrico Colangeli, and Natalie Williamson, all of whom had passed away after allegedly taking cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party in Venice, California, last Saturday. She expressed:

“I am still shocked & devastated by the loss of my friends Fu, Rico, and Natalie. Words cannot describe the pain I am feeling & I will be changed forever by their passings. Fu was a generous, loving soul. He was hilarious, supportive and incredibly authentic with the most infectious spirit. Rico was always filled with enthusiasm & Natalie was so kind and endearing. They each made an indelible mark on my life and the lives of their loved ones. I will miss them.”

Kate concluded her message, advising fans never to “take life for granted” as she did:

“My heart goes out to their friends and family, and I ask that you keep them in your thoughts. There are so many more things i want to say, but I’m not ready. When I am, I will. Until then, all I can say is: Tell your people that you love them every day. Stay safe. And please don’t take life for granted. I did, and I never will again.”

Take a look at the emotional post (below):

This update comes after she first broke her silence following the suspected overdose, revealing that she is “still healing physically & mentally” but appreciated the well-wishes over the past few days. She wrote at the time:

“Hi love bugs. – Ive stayed off my phone a couple days & prolly will for a while. I’m still healing physically & mentally. But reading all the positive messages from u guys is makin me cry tnight. Thank u. So grateful for the support & love. U have no idea how much it’s helping.”

We are wishing Kate a speedy and safe recovery at this time, and our hearts continue to go out the families of Fuquan, Enrico, and Natalie.

[Image via WENN]