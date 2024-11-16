Kate Upton Sparks Fan Concern With Alarming IG Post About 'Drunk And High' Dad 'Traveling Alone' With His Kid

The alarm bells are going off for many fans after Kate Upton shared a concerning post on social media this week!

On Friday, the 32-year-old model took to Instagram Stories to ask her millions of followers for advice about what they would do in a scenario involving a “drunk and high” father traveling alone with his child. And what she had to say about this person is shocking and troubling! Kate claimed the dad threatened to shoot a taxi driver if he did not pull over on the highway and let him and his 10-year-old daughter out. Wait, what!? She wrote in the post:

“Truly asking… lawyers/judges/advocates/law enforcement/parents: A Dad, recently out of rehab, is traveling alone with his 10-year-old daughter. He gets drunk and high on pills, says he has a gun on him and threatens to SHOOT the taxi driver if he does NOT drop them of on the highway at midnight to walk home. Thankfully, the taxi driver refuses and would rather be shot than drop the little girl off on the highway.”

OMG! Kat then asked her fans:

“Is this an emergency? A Crime? Would you be scared for your child?”

Umm…YES! We would be worried in this situation! But we want to know now: Why did Kate share all this with her IG followers? Who is this about? Does it involve her own family? Her friends? Kate did not explain where the story came from or who the father is. In fact, she hasn’t posted on her Stories again! All she has up is the alarming post (below):

As you may know, The Other Woman actress is married to baseball player Justin Verlander. Although the couple does not have a 10-year-old daughter, as the post mentioned, they share a 6-year-old daughter named Genevieve.

So, it does not seem like Kate is talking about her family here. But we don’t really know since Kate hasn’t spoken out! Even Justin has not said a word on social media. Hmm.

Well, we just hope everything is OK and that the child is safe. What are your thoughts on the post, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

