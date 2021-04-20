Surprise! Kate Winslet's Daughter Is Already Starring In Movies -- Under A Different Name!

Whoa, what?! First off, we had no idea Kate Winslet‘s daughter was 20 YEARS OLD! Man, that makes us feel so old, y’all! (At least there’s a shipwreck out there with a perfectly nude drawing of us at our peak…)

Second, we were shocked to learn today that the Sense and Sensibility star’s daughter quietly became a movie star last year! And she did it on her own terms!

Related: Kate Felt Bullied By Press After Titanic

Mia Threapleton, Kate’s daughter with ex Jim Threapleton, got her first real film role in an Irish horror movie last year called Shadows — as the lead! While the film premiered at virtual film festivals last year, it’s due to come out in the US this May.

The really impressive thing here is, we wouldn’t even have known this was Kate’s daughter! And that’s apparently just how she wanted it!

During an appearance on Lorraine on Monday to promote the HBO mystery show Mare of Easttown, Winslet spoke about her daughter’s new career, saying she was “away in the Czech Republic, about to start work on a little TV series”:

“That’s been a wonderful thing that I think I knew was coming, actually, I always suspected. And then sure enough, a couple years ago she turned around and said, ‘I think I would like to give it a go.'”

She then explained why no one saw headlines about her getting into the business!

“What’s been really great for her is that she has a different surname, so that initial job out of the gate, she slipped right under the radar and the people who cast her had absolutely no idea that she was my daughter. And of course that was my biggest fear and most important for her self-esteem.”

She really did it on her own! Of course… Momma is kind of ruining that for her now, isn’t she??

Well, strictly speaking, Variety mentioned the family connection in an article last November in which they interviewed young Mia, who explained how she won the part in the movie:

“I had just finished school, was free of exam hell, and felt excited, nervous and ready to start auditioning for things, and hoping that the opportunities to audition would come my way. I just hoped I would get the chance to do what I had wanted to do for so long! Shadows was the first film I’d received an audition for, and the first script I had ever been given to read. I couldn’t believe my luck.”

In the psychological thriller, Mia plays Alma, one of two sisters (along with Lola Petticrew) who must survive harsh conditions trapped in a house after an apocalyptic event. Oof, sounds a little too timely tbh. But we love how much it mirrors Mom’s career! For those who don’t know, Kate’s first movie role was in a rather low budget New Zealand fantasy-thriller film called Heavenly Creatures (directed by fellow future Oscar winner and Hollywood powerhouse Peter Jackson.) Winslet was only 19. Wow.

So exciting to see a second generation — soon they’ll have a whole powerful actress dynasty!

See Kate’s whole convo with Lorraine (below)!

[Image via Euan Cherry/WENN/Ascent Film/YouTube.]