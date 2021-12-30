Katharine McPhee Claps Back At 'Haters' Of David Foster’s Questionable Post-Baby Bod Tribute

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Katharine McPhee has made her feelings on that controversial Instagram post known.

As we previously reported, David Foster shared a bikini pic of his wife with the eyebrow-raising caption “what baby?” Many took offense to the caption, as it upheld some pretty unhealthy patriarchal standards about how women should look after giving birth. On top of that, Katharine has a history of eating disorders and spoke about how it affected her during pregnancy, which made his comment feel particularly insensitive.

But the new momma is not okay with all the outrage on her behalf. On Wednesday, after David caught serious heat for his words, she posted another bathing suit pic on her own page with the caption:

“ok the press around my husbands photo he posted of me is so dumb… so I hope this photo helps lol I’m sorry but we are not sorry. And for all of you who can’t deal with it maybe this helps. I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I’ve gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that -most people do. I lost this baby weight without dieting. Zero. Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone. I’ve let me body do its thing and found a great workout. That’s it. And guess what? I’ll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares?”

No disagreements from us — in fact, we don’t think any of the critics of that post would disagree with her on this. (And BTW, we are super glad she didn’t feel pressure over her post-baby bod!) The criticism had nothing to do with how she looked in the photo, and everything to do with how her husband framed the compliment.

She went on to address his words:

“BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life… Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on. Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let’s say… ‘oh that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot.’ I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate byyeeee”

We understand where she’s coming from, but it’s disingenuous to pretend that social media has “zero impact” on people’s lives, especially when it comes to posts from influential celebs. Not only were the “haters” coming to Katharine’s defense, but some also pointed out that the sentiment could affect other moms who don’t share the same resources that she has. (For example: access to expensive personal trainers and workout classes, the ability to afford regular childcare in order to participate in those workouts, private chefs, the time in which to focus on herself without worrying about the needs of her family, etc.)

Also, it IS nice that the musician “thinks his wife is hot” — but there were a million ways for him to express how beautiful she is without upholding a beauty standard that is unattainable for many mothers.

Many friends applauded the Smash alum’s post, including her stepdaughters. Erin Foster commented:

“If I can accept my step mom looking like this, you certainly should be able to. The photo wasn’t altered or filtered and she’s had no surgery. You can’t shame someone for feeling cute after a baby whether she’s sharing stretch marks or a six pack. Let her live.”

Umm… okay, again, the criticism had nothing to do without how Katharine looked, which was gorgeous. It was your dad’s comment about it!

Similarly, Sara Foster jumped in:

“If you had of had [sic] cellulite and stretch marks in the photo and the caption was exactly the same we would all be celebrating his post. But you don’t and that’s not allowed to be celebrated. Also, you had a baby almost a year ago, not yesterday. You have been working your ass off in the gym. Let’s complain about women and husbands who post 3 week postpartum pics with their full body lipo, filters and altering apps that make us all feel like s**t. People are crazy.”

Fair point about the 37-year-old having given birth a while ago, but the rest doesn’t track. If he had written “what baby?” paired with a picture of stretch marks, it simply wouldn’t have made any sense!

Don’t get us wrong people, we’re down for husbands complimenting their wives at any size or stage of their lives. But it doesn’t hurt to be more conscious of how that compliment is being phrased, especially if it’s public and you have hundreds of thousands of followers. Sorry to the McPhee-Foster fam, but they’re really not addressing the core issue here.

What do U think, Perezcious readers??

