Lily Allen Defends Herself Against Body Shamers Who Say They've 'Never' Seen The Star 'This Thin'

Lily Allen is not taking things lightly when it comes to people on the internet commenting about her body, or her health, without knowing the full picture of what’s really going on behind the scenes!

The 36-year-old star has come under fire on Instagram in recent days, bombarded by a series of comments from various fans and followers who are apparently concerned over how thin she looks.

And while David Harbour‘s better half has been working hard to live a healthier and more fulfilling life free from addiction, she’s also fed up with catching static from social media. And understandably so!

The latest dust-up went down over the weekend, after Allen posted this video (below) plugging a clip of herself behind the scenes at The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan:

While Lily might have had a great time on the show, fans were having a contentious time debating her health down in the comments.

In a series of comments that Allen later hid from her page, one fan wrote (below):

“Worried about you Lily. I feel like we’ve grown up together and I’ve never seen you this thin. Your fans care about you, your health and we love you very much. Please take care dear.”

Whoa!

As other commenters chimed in with their own opinions about whether Allen looked too thin or not, the starlet jumped in Monday and responded to that initial comment with a very strong statement.

She wrote (below):

“You’ve never seen me two years completely sober, not smoking and exercising every day.”

Good point!

The dark-haired beauty continued to post through it, too, even after hiding some of the nastier comments on that initial IG post.

Later during the weekend, she showed off a new yellow-checkered dress in a carousel of pics, as you can see (below):

Unfortunately, she received more messages from fans about her supposedly thin look there, too.

In response to one of the comments — which the initial commenter appears to have deleted — Lily replied (below):

“Seriously, where do you get off? You know NOTHING about me or my lifestyle. How dare you.”

Wow!

Some of these commenters are being AGGRESSIVE…

By this point, other fans and followers were catching on to the critics. Thankfully, several fan accounts and other supporters had nice things to say in defending Allen from the onslaught of unknowing judgment.

Here are just a few of the more sane takes on the issue:

“Commenting on someone’s weight isn’t it. Even if you are just ‘concerned’.” “Even if she did have an eating disorder, she does not need to hear commentary on their bodies from strangers on the internet.’ “Regardless of if it is from a place of concern. Do you really think your comment will help? No, she has people that are there to support her in REAL LIFE.” “STOP obsessing over someone else’s body and weight. It’s weird behaviour and it must end. Period.”

Amen to that last one, especially!

