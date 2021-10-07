Lena Dunham Tells Off 'Gnarly' Body Shamers After Sharing Wedding Photos!

Lena Dunham is NOT here for body shamers!

The Girls star took to Instagram on Wednesday to react to the “gnarly” and very hateful messages she has received since posting a photo from her wedding to Luis Felber last week. Sharing a smiling selfie, the actress admitted she’s been so happy with her work-life balance these days, but a quick look at her IG feed made her remember why she’s refrained from being too open on the internet. She wrote:

“It’s a little too easy to feel the glow of support and forget about the cesspool lurking behind it- so I took a peek, and saw some gnarly s**t, most not worth responding to or even sharing with you.”

There was, however, “one narrative” that she couldn’t ignore: a joke which wondered, “did Lena eat the cast of Girls?”

The 35-year-old denounced the notion that she should “be ashamed because my body has changed” since it was last seen on TV, adding:

“It’s ironic to have my body compared to a body that was also the subject of public scorn- an echo chamber of body shaming. But lastly, when will we learn to stop equating thinness with health/happiness? Of course weight loss can be the result of positive change in habits, but guess what? So can weight gain.”

Having struggled with eating disorders, addiction, and undiagnosed illnesses in her past, the Tiny Furniture star couldn’t be happier with her body today, concluding:

“These changes have allowed me to be the kind of sister/friend/daughter that I want to be and yes- meet my husband (who, by the way, doesn’t recognize me in those old photos because he sees how dimmed my light was).”

Aww!! Luis even added three heart emojis in the comments. See the candid post (below)!

So awful that trolls would send such mean messages about her glowing pic (above) from the special day!! And it’s social media comments like the one we mentioned that can do lots of damage. It was her wedding day, for f**ks sake!

