Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt WON’T Reveal Daughter Lyla’s Face -- Here’s Why!

If you’ve been dying to get a glimpse at Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s seven-month-old girl’s face, you’re in for a long wait! The mother of Lyla Maria Pratt revealed on Tuesday’s episode of The Today Show that she and her hubby are planning to keep their firstborn’s adorable mug off social media for a while.

She told Hoda Kotb:

“Obviously, I didn’t grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it’s a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today’s world. But I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible.”

Yeah, that last statement is an important add on because with a Marvel mainstay as her dad, how normal of a childhood is Lyla really going to have?? And given the fact that the author was raised by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, she certainly wasn’t slumming it, either! Just saying!

In order to give her mini-me the same “magical childhood” in which she’s able to have her “own identity” until Lyla’s “comfortable” being in the public eye, the parents have decided to skip out on social media spams for the time being.

Maybe we’ll get lucky with a few more limbs peeking into snapshots — like the tot’s head in the image above — but the face will remain a mystery for now. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Bummed or do U think that’s a wise decision on the couple’s part?

[Image via Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram]