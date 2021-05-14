Katie Holmes & Emilio Vitolo Jr. Are OVER! Here’s What Happened!

Another quarantine couple bites the dust.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. have officially called it quits. The Dawson’s Creek alum and restaurateur were together for eight months, but have been on the rocks for the last month while their lives transitioned back to their more usual schedules. An Us Weekly source shared on Thursday:

“The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends.”

The breakup occurred about “several weeks ago,” according to People, but the duo haven’t seen each other in a month while Holmes has been away in Connecticut to shoot a romance film. Nonetheless, a confidant confirmed to the mag:

“There was no drama.”

Us also learned:

“Their relationship fizzled. They figured out they’re better off as friends. There’s no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they’re still friends. Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn’t work out. She’s focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects.”

The split isn’t that surprising because just last month the couple were said to be taking “space” from one another as they began to realize their romance wasn’t going to last in the real world. A source told the outlet at the time that the pair realized their “different schedules and different commitments” were no longer in alignment. The insider elaborated:

“He works in New York in the restaurant business and she’s obviously a busy actress who just was away for some time filming.”

Another insider added that while Emilio might be content in the Big Apple, the momma of Suri Cruise (whom she shares with Tom Cruise) isn’t ready to settle down just yet, telling Us:

“It was amazing while it lasted, but they are at very different places in life. Emilio has no hard feelings. His life is in N.Y.C. Katie can’t wait to get back to work and to travel again.”

The exes were first spotted together while dining out in the city in September. Over the next two months, they fell for each other hard, with a source saying the foodie “treats her like a total princess.” Katie was known to be head over heels for her beau, the source continuing:

“She feels so blessed to be with a centered, down-to-earth, kindhearted companion who isn’t affected by the fame and puts happiness and traditional values first.”

Having been linked to Jamie Foxx most recently (the couple split in 2019), Emilio was her first BF since! Katie soon deemed her new relationship “the real deal” that had “potential to go all the way.” And the chef was similarly smitten as he made their coupling Instagram official in December, writing:

“Every time I see your face it makes me smile.”

Looks like it was all an illusion of stay-at-home orders! Too bad. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sad to see this couple split? Let us know in the comments (below)!

