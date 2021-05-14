Did Target Just DROP Chrissy Teigen Over Old Tweets?!

Is 2021 Chrissy Teigen facing serious consequences for things 2013 Chrissy Teigen tweeted??

In case you haven’t seen, the Lip Sync Battle host has been in hot water the past couple days after Courtney Stodden outed her cruel DMs from nearly a decade ago.

In case you missed it, the singer — who released a song last year about all this called Bully — opened up in an interview about the pain caused by Chrissy, who tweeted vicious things, like “I hate you” and “my Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. mmmmmm baby.” Not only that, Courtney also claims there were private DMs:

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself.”

Chrissy has since apologized, saying she was “mortified and sad” at who she used to be online:

“I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that… is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

For the record, Courtney technically accepted the apology but also said Chrissy had NOT reached out privately but blocked them instead — and heavily implied it was an act for the general public.

We 100% believe people grow and change. Heck, we know it firsthand! But the whole mess has people rethinking how they look at the beloved Twitter mainstay and looking back at other mean tweets.

But is Target among those changing their view of Chrissy??

TMZ reported on Thursday that the retail giant had wiped the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen cookware line from its online stores. It looked an awful lot like the company was cutting ties with someone over a potential PR nightmare.

It looked like. But that’s not exactly how it went down, according to sources close to Chrissy. Insiders reached out after the outlet’s story to clarify that Target and Cravings actually parted ways way back in December 2020!

The sources explained that Chrissy launched her cooking line as a Target exclusive deal in 2018, but that ended last year. Now Chrissy is selling through multiple other retailers online — and of course her own website. So it seems like this was a simple business deal that long predated any controversy. In fact, her cookbooks are still available on Target’s site.

Do YOU think Chrissy should face financial consequences for having been a mean girl back in the day? Has she shown in her behavior the past few years that she's not that person anymore?

