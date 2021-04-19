Katie Holmes Celebrates Daughter Suri’s 15th Birthday With Adorable Instagram Tribute!

Growing up so fast!

Katie Holmes celebrated her daughter Suri Cruise’s 15th birthday on Monday, and to mark the big occasion, the actress shared a series of throwback pics to Instagram. Taking a moment to reflect on the time flying by, the momma happily wrote:

“Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! I can’t believe you are already 15!”

We can’t either!!

The three new photos shared spanned a majority of Suri’s young life, starting with an adorable one of her as a small tot munching on some food in the kitchen to her hugging her mom as a teen! How precious!

Take a look for yourself (below)!

Suri is, of course, the only child of Katie and ex-husband Tom Cruise. As a refresher, the former couple got engaged in 2005 after only two months of dating. But six years after they walked down the aisle, the celebs divorced in 2012, reaching a settlement in just 10 days! In that agreement, the Dawson’s Creek alum kept full custody of Suri. Sadly, the teen hasn’t been seen with the Mission: Impossible actor publicly since 2013, so things have been rocky for a while now…

While the mom and daughter duo couldn’t be closer, things remain strained on the dad front. Tom and Suri have made headlines over their lack of a relationship, as he’s reportedly “not allowed” to have a relationship with her because she doesn’t practice Scientology! Yikes!

And it’s no surprise he didn’t share a similarly sweet tribute to Suri on her birthday. Sad though!

The high profile (and at times controversial) film producer also has two older children, Connor and Isabella Cruise, from his previous marriage to Nicole Kidman. They seem to have a better relationship with their pops, likely helped by the fact they are also Scientologists.

In a previous interview with Elle UK, Katie was more vocal about life with the only child in New York City, saying of their tight bond:

“I was happy to become a mum in my twenties. It’s been nice that our ages fit… how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”

The 42-year-old was just 27 when she gave birth to Suri. With the messy divorce, we’re glad the star found her child a “good match.” LOLz!

Amid her new relationship with beau Emilio Vitolo Jr., we wonder if the dynamic has changed at all! Regardless, we hope the fam had a wonderful time celebrating the 15-year-old’s birthday!

