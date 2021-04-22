Katie Holmes & Her Controversial Boyfriend Are Just About DUNZO!

Looks like the heat has gone out of this once hot-and-heavy romance.

Katie Holmes spent the fall of 2020 macking on new man Emilio Vitolo Jr. The pair packed on the PDA around NYC, which we figure must have been a refreshing change of pace for the actress after her notoriously private long term relationship with Jamie Foxx. Despite the… ahem… questionable terms under which they got together, it seemed like she was having fun with the young chef-slash-aspiring actor.

In recent days, though, the couple has gone from being seemingly unable to keep their hands off each other to not even being seen together. Emilio was reportedly nowhere near Suri Cruise’s recent birthday celebrations, and while it may be a bit too soon to be involved in her daughter’s life, it looks like another sign that the relationship has lost steam.

An insider for Page Six claimed that while the pair haven’t officially broken up, they have slowed down. They explained:

“Katie has a lot of big priorities in her life — she’s a single mom, her daughter always comes first and things were moving very fast.”

Another source told the outlet:

“Katie has a lot going on and Emilio is busy working at his restaurant with his dad.”

A source for In Touch agreed, spilling:

“Katie is focusing on upcoming projects and she doesn’t have time to see Emilio around the clock.”

However, this insider said that while he has been “focusing on the reopening of his restaurant” to keep himself busy, it wasn’t Emilio’s idea to hit the brakes. They revealed:

“Emilio is head over heels in love with Katie, but she’s told him to slow down. She feels that their relationship is moving too fast. He really wants to make things work so is giving her some space.”

Oof. Got to be rough when you give up your previous relationship the way the 33-year-old did only to have the new woman tell you to back off.

In case you hadn’t heard, Emilio dumped his fiancée via text message THE VERY SAME DAY the first pics of him and Katie went public. While it’s possible he didn’t technically cheat, it’s at the bare minimum hugely dismissive of your significant other’s feelings. And existence frankly.

To be clear we’re not saying this is karma! What we are saying is that this kind of messiness is no foundation to build a lasting relationship on. And we wouldn’t be surprised at all if slowing down became a FULL STOP rather quickly.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is this the beginning of the end for Katie and Emilio? Was he always destined to be the rebound fling? Or is there still hope for their romance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

