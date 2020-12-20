Got A Tip?

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes & Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Make Things Instagram Official! Awww!

These two are too cute!

Katie Holmes made things Instagram-official with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. this weekend, as the pair posted up a special pic and message on Vitolo’s public account on the social media network!

Related: This Is The Second Super-Rare Social Media Post With This Pair Being CUTE!

We know they’ve been publicly dating for a few months now, after being spotted getting affectionate around NYC late this summer and then more recently. But we’re so glad to see that they are now doing it officially as boyfriend and girlfriend… so happy to see them make this move!!!

Ch-ch-check out the pic Emilio shared (below) along with his SUPER sweet message for Katie, too:

Katie Holmes makes things Instagram official with her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo!
“The most amazing ,kindest, beautiful person ❤️. Every time I see your face it makes me smile . Happy Birthday !!! I love you !! / (c) Emilio Vitolo/Instagram

Awww!

That is too cute!

So happy for this  happy couple and so glad they could take this next step in their relationship together!

[Image via Katie Holmes/Emilio Vitolo Jr./Instagram]

