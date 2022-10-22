Sorry, Gisele! Tom Brady Addresses NEW Retirement Rumors Amid Marriage Issues

Is Tom Brady going to re-retire?

The speculation has been going around since last Sunday’s performance. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms notably said the all-star’s “weird crap” and “personal issues” made it feel like he might just quit midseason. (He’s of course referring to the widely discussed marital problems with Gisele Bündchen.)

Apparently the scuttlebutt has gotten so heated, the QB felt he had to address it! Or maybe Tampa’s owner did? Either way, Tom came out during a press conference on Thursday and denied there was any chance he was going anywhere. At first he joked like he was going to make a big announcement… before smiling and making it clear:

“I love the sport, I love the teammates, and I want to go do a good job for this team like I always have. So no retirement in my future.”

See the full reassuring moment (below):

Well, there you have it.

What about the chance walking away from the NFL — for good this time — would be the grand gesture he needed to win back his apparently already estranged wife? Even if that’s true, it sounds like he has no plans to pull the trigger on that. We guess maybe he’s made his choice?

What do YOU think, Perezcious sports fans??

