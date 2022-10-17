Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney Moving On With A MUCH Younger Man Following Tom Schwartz Divorce!

Katie Maloney is dating younger!

Following the finalization of her divorce with longtime partner Tom Schwartz, the 35-year-old is following in his footsteps and rebounding with someone much younger! During a Saturday appearance at BravoCon 2022, she revealed to Page Six:

“There’s a guy who’s, like, 25 that I’ve been hanging with. It’s fun.”

25? HAWT! She continued:

“Single girl Katie is having a good time. It’s just casual. It’s just fun. I haven’t been single since I was 24, and the landscape is totally different.”

We bet!

The reality star then admitted she initially tried to find a fling through the membership-based dating app Raya — but quickly struck out:

“They waitlisted me, so I thought, ‘This was a sign.’”

Ouch! She added:

“Instagram works. You can just slide in some DMs. That’s what’s up. Instagram is kind of a dating app. Also, all the guys are kind of, like, young. But that’s kind of fun, too.”

While she hasn’t specifically named her new beau, she may have given us a hint at his lineage during an IG Q&A:

She’s totally hinting he’s French, right? If he were Canadian, she’d have to post “Oui” AND “Yes.” Ha!

You go, Katie! Have your fun! What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

