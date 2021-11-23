Katie Thurston Has A New BF After Blake Moynes Split -- And Bachelorette Fans Already Know Him!

Katie Thurston is moving ALL the way on from her ex!

The Bachelorette season 17 lead recently split from Canadian Blake Moynes, as we have been reporting, but it would seem she’s not taking any down time ahead of her next romantic foray!

That’s right: the 30-year-old former bank marketing manager already has a new man in her life — plus, Bachelor Nation fans already know the guy!

According to a confirmed report published late Tuesday morning by Us Weekly, Thurston is officially seeing 27-year-old John Hersey.

Yes, that’s the same John Hersey who competed for Katie’s love on her reality TV run on ABC earlier this year!

Thurston has been linking her former Bachelorette flames to Taylor Swift songs in her “12 Days of Messy” challenge.

On Tuesday — the final day of the nearly two-week-long endeavor — she picked Taylor’s Begin Again and dedicated it to Hersey, revealing that fans should take the lyrics as confirmation that the pair is, in fact, dating.

Hersey didn’t have a super-long run on Katie’s season of the show. Heck, she sent him home in week two! But the California native clearly made enough of an impression that Thurston wanted a re-do. And now she’s got it!

