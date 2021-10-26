Bachelorette Alum Katie Thurston & Fiancé Blake Moynes Split Just 3 Months After End Of Show

Oh no, say it ain’t so!

Less than three months after the season finale of her run on The Bachelorette, reality TV alum Katie Thurston is once again a single woman. The 30-year-old former reality TV leading lady and her fiancé from the hit show, 31-year-old Blake Moynes, have officially split up.

Thurston announced the unfortunate news in a post to her Instagram account early Monday afternoon.

Always classy, even after this tough split, Katie was polite and honest in revealing the unfortunate fact that she and the bearded Canadian had decided to call off their engagement after several months of trying to make things work predominantly via long distance.

Referencing the now-former pair’s “mutual love and respect” for each other even while parting ways, she wrote (below):

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently. We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”

Not compatible as life partners??

Wow. It feels like they just got through this past season on The Bachelorette, and now, here we are…

Along with the sad news, Katie shared a photo of her and Blake during better times, at that season’s After the Rose final special, as you can see in her full post (below):

As is typical now when Bachelor Nation couples break up, Moynes also shared an identical message — with a different After the Final Rose pic of the ex-pair — on his own Instagram account.

Sad!

Looking back on it now, back on Friday, Katie might have tipped off the world about what was coming. During a public appearance at a show for Whitney Cummings‘ Touch Me tour, Thurston spoke to Us Weekly backstage and opened up about how chaotic and stressful her life has been recently.

Exasperatedly, she said at the time:

“I’m, like, totally winging my life right now. I literally leave tomorrow in San Diego at, like, six in the morning. The short version is we [Katie and Blake] are figuring it out. We don’t know. This is very new to us still. I’m just focusing on myself. He’s focusing on him, and if we work doing that, great.”

Yeah, looking back, that’s not the best quote to have out there. And, of course, three days later, things were all over.

Traveling to San Diego on her own obviously doesn’t sound like a big deal, but it’s all the travel in general that has clearly worn Katie down. After all, she recently moved full-time to the southern California city while Moynes chose to remain in Canada after the show’s finale this summer.

Moynes’ work requires a ton of travel on its own, too, and that hasn’t helped the couple grow. Two weeks ago, Katie revealed to fans that Blake had been gone for “weeks” working half a world away in Kenya. That cannot be easy on a new relationship — or any relationship!

What do U make of this unfortunate breakup, Perezcious readers?? Are you surprised by how soon after the show this has gone down?! Or did U think this was coming for a while now?

Sound OFF with your takes on this sad situation down in the comments (below)…

