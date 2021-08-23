Bachelorette Katie Thurston Claps Back At Fans Saying She's Not A 'Good Role Model' For Eating An Edible

Not here for it!

Katie Thurston was just minding her own business on Twitter Sunday when a fan called her out for not being a “very good role model” — because she admitted to eating an edible! Not one to shy away from haters, The Bachelorette lead clapped back with a HIGHlarious response!

The 30-year-old first discussed indulging in a THC-infused treat while reflecting on her evening plans, telling Bachelor Nation and all her followers:

“I just took an edible, laying on the floor of my living room surrounded by responsibilities, all while listening to medication music on Spotify. And how are you?”

The candid post got a lot of attention! Unfortunately, most of it wasn’t good.

Many slid into Katie’s comment section to argue about how “12 year olds are following” her and that she doesn’t “really think stuff through very well.” One fan even complained:

“Not a very good role model to the younger viewers of @bachnation”

Um… Might we remind upset fans that Katie became famous for stepping out of a limo during Matt James’ season with a freaking vibrator! And not to mention the other NSFW topics that took place during her season… And EVERY season of the show tbh!

If that’s not enough to turn young viewers off — or get their parents to block her on their social media accounts — we doubt an edible is really that big of a deal. Just saying!

The tweet caught the attention of the reality star who was quick to point out the obvious flaws in the troll’s argument as well, responding:

“Because I’m consuming a legal drug at a legal age within a legal state?”

Say it louder for the Karens in the back! Katie wasn’t doing anything wrong and her supporters made sure she knew it. One diehard even admitted:

“You are my person! Edibles, meditation music, zoning out avoiding responsibilities…..sorry Blake [Moynes], I’d like to steal your girl and be her BFF.”

LOLz!!

When another fan overreacted, she laughed off the characterization of the very legal drug she was taking.

I said edibles not bath salts ???? — Katie Thurston (@katiethurston) August 22, 2021

As for the “medication” typo in the TV personality’s original tweet, a follower wondered if the bank marketing manager meant “meditation,” to which she laughed:

“Hahahahah yes but in some ways I guess it’s medication for the mine. Or maybe this edible already hit ”

We’re going to assume she meant “mind” that time. Or wait, maybe it was the edible!

Sounds like she’s truly living her best life after a very stressful season finding love on the ABC reality show! Just what she deserves, TBH.

The Washington native got engaged to Bachelorette alum Blake earlier this month and the couple has been quick to move on from the drama that preceded their proposal. Speaking to People, Thurston shared Monday:

“We are still living in two different countries at the moment. We have no doubts we’re getting married, but we have to figure out a few things first!”

The top thing on their list to “figure out” is where they will settle down! To do so, they’re headed on a trip to test out some potential future hometowns! The 29-year-old explained:

“We’re going to travel around a bit in Canada first. And then we’re going to check out San Diego for a potential move. It’s about getting our roots in. And we’re playing around with options.”

One thing’s for sure, Katie’s got no second thoughts when it comes to her beau, whom she just completely gushed about, telling the outlet:

“Blake and I are just very alike in the way we see the world. He’s passionate, he’s funny and I’ve never had a relationship that I’ve been so confident in. Everything we’ve gone through has strengthened our relationship. And I’d do it all over again if it meant I’d get to be with him.”

Aww!! Love that! We bet Katie packs a few extra edibles for their trip — for wherever they’re legal of course!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Was Katie in the wrong for posting about edibles? Let us know your opinion in the comments (below)!

