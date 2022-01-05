Reality Worlds Collide! Bachelorette's Blake Horstmann & Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli Are Dating!

It’s a reality television crossover!

On Tuesday, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that two stars from different dating shows had found love — with each other! The Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind star Giannina Gibelli are together after recently meeting in the strangest way: with no cameras around! LOLz! The insider spilled:

“They are taking it slow but seem really happy!”

While they haven’t become official on social media yet, eagle-eyed fans of the popular dating shows started speculating that the two television personalities were together after spotting that they recently posted pictures to Instagram with similar backgrounds and captions.

A couple of days ago, Horstmann shared a photo of himself posing with several barrels and an espresso martini in his hand at Mile High Spirits Distillery in his home state of Colorado. He wrote in the caption along with a winking emoji:

“Happy New Years! I need some New Years resolution help! Let me know your resolutions and we can do them together…2022 is gonna be the best year in a while”

Meanwhile, Gibelli posted a pic from the distillery’s barrel room, sharing a similar sentiment:

“Repeat after me: I am about to walk into the best year of my life.”

We mean… no way that was a coincidence, right??

But that wasn’t the only clue! Gibelli also hinted that she was heading to a colder destination in a snap of herself all dressed up last week, writing:

“When Miami goes to the mountains.”

How far along is the relationship? We’re not sure as they seem oddly less than eager to share about their love lives all of a sudden. Maybe that’s a good sign they think it’s the real deal? And they don’t want to jinx it?

We do know it’s already heating up pretty nicely.

According to People, a social media user later pointed out that the 28-year-old dropped a picture from Horstmann’s bed to her IG Story on New Year’s Day! HOT!

As citizens of the Bachelor Nation know, Blake was the runner up of The Bachelorette Season 14, the Becca Kufrin season. Later he was romantically linked to Kristina Schulman before they both appeared on Bachelor In Paradise. Maybe he just needed to get out of that particular dating pool?

Giannina, of course, was a fan favorite on Love Is Blind — who got seriously unlucky in love when Damian Powers left her at the altar in the Season 1 finale! The two shockingly got back together and dated off and on for a couple years after that. But last August she confirmed she was single again to ET. Guess that didn’t last long…

Are you surprised these two got together, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below).

[Image via Blake Horstmann/Instagram, Giannina Gibelli/Instagram]