Katy Perry BETRAYS Friend Kesha! Does it bother U that Katy Perry is working with Dr. Luke???? Related Posts Did Kesha Shade Katy Perry Over Dr. Luke Collab?! Fans Think So… Cry Justin Timberlake A River! Katy Perry Gets The Rejects! Would U Trust Kim Kardashian With Your Kids? And MORE! | Perez Hilton Is Katy Perry On Ozempic???? Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s A-Lister Friends ‘Are Dropping Like Flies,’ Says Princess Diana’s Butler! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jun 19, 2024 10:52am PDT Share This Categories Katy Perry Kesha Music Minute PerezTV YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article