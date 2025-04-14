Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy Watches In Awe As Singer Makes Historic All-Female Trip To Space -- LOOK!

No more just singing about extraterrestrials! Katy Perry has officially been to space — and her little girl Daisy Dove was there to witness it all in awe!

On Monday, the pop star was part of Blue Origin‘s first all-female crew that made a round trip to space and back in just minutes. Getting to watch the incredible moment in person was the performer’s 4-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her fiancé Orlando Bloom. Daisy dressed up for the occasion in an astronaut costume — so cute!

She was spotted in the stands with other friends and family ahead of the launch, and she was later seen beaming and calling out to her “momma” after she made a safe landing. Aww!!!

Ch-ch-check it out:

DAISY DOVEEEEEE ???? pic.twitter.com/91q4C4DD9O — Katy Perry Daily Brasil (@katydailybrasil) April 14, 2025

Daisy Dove and Katy’s sister, Angela ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XrlmItBpm6 — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) April 14, 2025

the most beautiful things you’ll see today is katy perry’s daughter, daisy, seeing her mom return from space???? pic.twitter.com/g8oz1QPEyf — ¹⁴³r (@katysnuggle) April 14, 2025

Once back on land, Katy said this experience was one of the best things she’s ever done — below only the birth of her child:

“This experience is second to being a mom. That’s why it was hard for me to go because that’s all my love right there, and I have to surrender and trust that the universe is going to take care of me and protect me and also my family and daughter. I am full up from being able to get that gift of being a mom, and to go to space is incredible, and I wanted to model courage, worthiness and fearlessness.”

She even brought up a real daisy with her in honor of her kiddo, which she held up to the sky as she exited the capsule after returning. Amazing!

Katy Perry stepping out of the space capsule with a daisy in her hand ???? pic.twitter.com/Jl5EoD4uVE — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) April 14, 2025

Watch the sweet moment at 1:47:25 (below):

What an incredible thing for her little girl to witness! We’re so glad everything went smoothly!

[Image via The Launch Pad/Blue Origin/YouTube]