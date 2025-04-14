Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy Watches In Awe As Singer Makes Historic All-Female Trip To Space -- LOOK!

Got A Tip?

Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy Watches In Awe As She Makes Historic All-Female Trip To Space – LOOK!

No more just singing about extraterrestrials! Katy Perry has officially been to space — and her little girl Daisy Dove was there to witness it all in awe!

On Monday, the pop star was part of Blue Origin‘s first all-female crew that made a round trip to space and back in just minutes. Getting to watch the incredible moment in person was the performer’s 4-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her fiancé Orlando Bloom. Daisy dressed up for the occasion in an astronaut costume — so cute!

She was spotted in the stands with other friends and family ahead of the launch, and she was later seen beaming and calling out to her “momma” after she made a safe landing. Aww!!!

Ch-ch-check it out:

Once back on land, Katy said this experience was one of the best things she’s ever done — below only the birth of her child:

“This experience is second to being a mom. That’s why it was hard for me to go because that’s all my love right there, and I have to surrender and trust that the universe is going to take care of me and protect me and also my family and daughter. I am full up from being able to get that gift of being a mom, and to go to space is incredible, and I wanted to model courage, worthiness and fearlessness.”

She even brought up a real daisy with her in honor of her kiddo, which she held up to the sky as she exited the capsule after returning. Amazing!

Watch the sweet moment at 1:47:25 (below):

What an incredible thing for her little girl to witness! We’re so glad everything went smoothly!

[Image via The Launch Pad/Blue Origin/YouTube]

Apr 14, 2025 09:10am PDT

