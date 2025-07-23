Katy Perry REALLY Doesn't Want Ex Orlando Bloom Involved In Her Messy Legal Battle -- But Why??

Katy Perry is pushing to keep ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom out of her ongoing court battle!

For those who don’t know, the pop star has been embroiled in a legal dispute with former war vet Carl Westcott for the past few years over a $15 million mansion in Santa Barbara. In 2020, Carl sold his home to Katy for more money than he had originally paid for it, but changed his mind about the sale days later. And because he was bedridden due to Huntington’s disease, his family started the lawsuit battle with the Firework singer for him.

In the court documents, they claimed he had major back surgery and was on opioids and painkillers while recovering, so he wasn’t in the right state of mind to sell the house. Once Carl realized what he had done, he tried to back out of the deal. However, Katy’s attorneys refused to walk away.

The former American Idol judge won the first round, as a judge ruled there was “no persuasive evidence” that Carl was unable to sign the contract. But their fight isn’t over! The singer had to originally deposit $9 million of the $15 million price in escrow, leaving $6 million she owes up to the decision of the court after the second phase of the trial. Per Us Weekly, she claimed she was entitled to damages for “loss of use” of the home. Carl’s lawyers said the California Gurls artist claimed $3.25 million in damages at the beginning, and only added $2.29 million in new repair damages. His team added:

“Perry’s game is clear. During years of litigation, she asserted $3.25 million in loss of use damages. But immediately after the [decision], providing that she would pay $9 million of the $15 million price … was approved by the Court, she is trying to add $2.29 million in ‘new damages’ which brings her total damages claim up to $5.4 million, an amount close to the $6 million she still owes.”

They further argued that Katy hasn’t produced a list of the alleged repairs and the cost for each. And when Katy reportedly recently rented out the home to Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Carl’s legal team asked her side to reopen the discovery so they could conduct a four-hour inspection to see any repairs she made. They also want several witnesses to be deposed, including Orlando.

Katy was already ordered to testify about the alleged damages during the second phase of the trial, which is scheduled for August 21. But earlier this year, Carl’s lawyers issued a subpoena seeking a deposition from Orlando because they feel he has relevant information about the case. Katy’s team opposed the request, and they are continuing to fight it to this day! What does Orly know?!?!?

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, Katy’s team clapped back at claims from Carl that they are blocking efforts to depose her and Orlando. Instead, they claimed it was his fault! They said he had several months to complete the depositions and discovery, but didn’t do so by the deadline. Last month, per the new filing, his lawyer “suddenly reappeared and asked for five new depositions” from her, the actor, and others. Her attorneys continued:

“The court should not tolerate Westcott’s neglect and gamesmanship during discovery.”

Wow! Katy really does want her baby daddy involved in this matter — wonder why?! In the new court docs, Katy’s team also fired back at the allegations that she never produced evidence for the repairs in the home. According to her attorneys, they did:

“But Westcott’s argument also ignores his complete failure to engage in any fact discovery despite 18 months and four trial continuances. Westcott was well-aware that Gudvi was seeking compensation for repairs to the property since at least January 2024, and Westcott also knew renovations were being performed on the Property by at least June 20, 2024.”

Plus, the lawyers argued Carl is fighting evidence about the “millions of dollars in repair costs attributable to Westcott’s lack of maintenance over the four-year period in which he refused to perform the sale contract — including damages for significant flooding before title transfer occurred.” Ultimately, the Grammy winner’s team insists he knew about the repairs and had the chance to perform the discovery:

“The truth is that Westcott has known since at least January 2024 that Gudvi would be seeking compensation for repairs at the property, he had every opportunity to conduct the discovery he believes was appropriate, and he got to depose sixteen expert property inspectors who walked the property to examine its condition.”

What a messy dispute! Will it ever end? And will Orlando be in the middle of it soon? We’ll see what the court rules. What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube]