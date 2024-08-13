Got A Tip?

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Are NUTS! Watch Them Jump Out Of A Helicopter Together!

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Jump Out Of A Helicopter Together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom just took their relationship to new heights — literally!

On Monday, the 39-year-old singer posted pics and video to her Instagram of the parents being daredevils! They jumped out of a helicopter into the ocean together! We’re not kidding!

In a clip of the exciting moment, Katy films Orlando sticking out his tongue before flipping the camera around to show herself. The video then cuts to the couple sitting on the edge of the chopper as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor counts to three. Katy and Orlando then jumped out and hit the water before eventually coming back to the surface. She also included two photos of them mid-fall! Wow! The caption features lyrics from her new track Lifetimes:

“Like the stars are in the sky You and I will find each other In every single life”

Swipe to check it out (below):

So wild!!!

Daisy Dove‘s parents apparently love a good thrill! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Would you ever jump out of a helicopter like Katy and Orlando? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Katy Perry/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]

Aug 13, 2024 13:20pm PDT

