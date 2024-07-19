Katy Perry Holds Crisis Talks, 'Freaking Out' Over Flop Of Woman's World!

Katy Perry isn’t handling the flop of her new single very well, per a not-so-shocking report.

As we’ve been following, Katy’s comeback and new era is upon us with the release of her controversial single Woman’s World. It’s gotten lots of criticism since its release — not the least of which has been for choosing to work with Dr. Luke, a man accused of sexually abusing Ke$ha, on her “feminist anthem.” A girl power message, btw, which both critics and fans have largely panned as suited more for the male gaze than anything else.

There’s been a ton of unhappy and skeptical fans since the release. And it shows in the numbers! Katy debuted in the top 70 on Billboard. OUCH! For someone who used to be on top of the world, these numbers are dismal — and according to an insider for DailyMail.com, the 39-year-old is LOSING IT! The source dished:

“Katy is freaking out right now because she is very aware of the feedback that Woman’s World is getting. She is pointing the fingers at everyone but herself, but it is her own fault.”

The insider addressed the elephant in the room, claiming Katy’s biggest faux pas of all was working with Dr. Luke post-Ke$ha allegations:

“She was insane to think that Dr. Luke was a good idea. She didn’t listen to anyone. Instead of diving deep and creating art she put something out that sounded like it could have been on an album of hers from 2010.”

Oof!

The source went on to address the fact there were only two women on the team to make the song, Katy herself and Chloe Angelides. ZERO women produced this upcoming “feminist” album, and the insider totally thinks this is just the Teenage Dream singer trying to cash in on her fanbase, and the fans are seeing through it:

“You don’t make a song about female empowerment with basically all men. Katy cannot identify with other women because she lives in her celebrity bubble. She knows nothing about what it is like to be a woman in the real world. She is not using her star power to make change in the world — she is using it to make money.”

Damn!

In case you didn’t know how big of a flop WW actually is, it only got 501,000 streams on Spotify‘s US charts and debuted at number 110. Compare that to one of her last singles Never Really Over from her fifth studio album Smile, which debuted at number 10. Go back further with BIGGER successes like Firework and the difference is even more striking. Yeah, the fans are not loving this new song…

All this has, according to the insider, prompted the I Kissed A Girl songstress to go back to stage one before her album debuts. She’s scrambling to try and “salvage” what she can of the upcoming 143 album:

“Katy is now demanding that they go back to the drawing board ahead of the release of more singles and they are adjusting the album right now in a desperate attempt to salvage her comeback. She should be very grateful that they have three months to do this.”

Ouch. What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

