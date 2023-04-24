Katy Perry 'Rude' Streak Continues On American Idol With Controversial Reaction To This Performance!

Katy Perry is in hot water again this American Idol season!

As you know, the hit singing competition has been making extra waves this season — particularly with the Firework songstress getting into what seems like controversy after controversy. Things don’t seem to be slowing down, either! This week’s episode, which premiered on Sunday, dropped a bombshell when standout contestant Elijah McCormick was eliminated from the contest. He won the judges over very early on with his incredible singing voice and the fact he flatlined nine times and miraculously survived. A true comeback story…

Needless to say, it came as a huge shock to Katy, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan that America voted to send him home. Although the Roar singer was the one who was shocked the most. So much so, her surprise seemed to continue right on into another contestant’s performance!

Wé Ani gave an unbelievable performance of Adele‘s hit song Skyfall, but after she finished her song Katy just couldn’t get her mind off of Elijah’s elimination, quickly moving past the 24-year-old Harlem native’s performance altogether:

“Wé, oh my god. I’m just so shook right now. First of all, shook by the results, and I’m also shook by that song, it’s so dramatic. There’s so much drama going through my body right now I need a nap.”

The 38-year-old mom of one continued by moving right on — and reminding viewers to vote for their faves, perhaps implying that they’d let down Elijah:

“But the truth is, America, you guys have the votes. You’re the ones voting and if you’re not voting, you’re not using your voice. Your faves aren’t safe. So from now on, vote for who you want to see in the top 12.”

Sorry, wait… Was Katy implying We was also a fan fave who needed protecting? Or telling people to vote if they wanted folks like Elijah to beat singers like We?? Yeesh. Definitely not what you’d want to hear after singing your heart out! How about telling her she was powerful and not at all pitchy?!

Luke was also caught in the controversy when he totally followed Katy’s lead and encouraged voting — instead of giving We her props!

Ch-ch-check out some fan reactions (below):

“#AmericanIdol Katy Perry needs to apologize to We Ani immediately! So dismissive because she didn’t get her choice ! It’s called American Idol for a reason it’s America’s choice not yours!” “Yea @AmericanIdol Katy! SUPER RUDE! She won. You stole the moment from her by saying “you gotta vote,” as if you didn’t believe she shouldn’t be there! Not nice!” “Katy, you really wear your opinion on your sleeve. That was in poor taste to say what you did after We ani sang.” “As much as I love them, I hope @katyperry and @lukebryan apologize to We Ani for not letting her have her moment and telling America they need to vote instead of applauding her performance. Ryan said move votes than last season came in, so obviously America voted!!!”

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Were Katy’s comments in bad taste? Let us know (below)!

[Image via American Idol/YouTube]