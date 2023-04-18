Katy Perry Gets BOOED On American Idol As Controversial Season Continues!!

Katy Perry was not the fan favorite on American Idol this week.

During a Monday episode of the reality singing competition, the I Kissed A Girl performer gave a piece of advice to 25-year-old contestant Nutsa after her performance of Paris (Ooh La La) by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals… and it did NOT go over will with the audience.

She said:

“Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it’s like you glitter bomb the stage. Listen, I think one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that’s gonna be hard.”

Katy was, of course, referencing the Top 26 contestant’s wardrobe rather than her actual vocals, and the live crowd immediately made their disapproval known by BOOING her! Fellow judge Lionel Richie immediately responded, “Whoa, hostility!” but Luke Bryan, on the other hand, playfully ate it up:

“Yes! Katy got booed. Katy got booed.”

LOLz!

The Dark Horse singer quickly rebounded from the audience’s disapproval, citing her otherwise pristine track record and clearing up her advice:

“Okay, first time in six seasons, woo hoo! But what I’m saying is that, I’d like you to flip the script. I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts too. I’d love to see that, and I think America might too.”

Nutsa actually agreed — so we’ll just have to wait and see what she has in store for us next. For now, thought, you can watch THIS performance, which streamed from Hawaii, below:

This season is unprecedented in the fact that the typical Top 24 group of contestants has been expanded to the Top 26, as Perry recently told Entertainment Tonight:

“More new talent is born every day and it’s 26 because we literally could not pare it down. We added two more because we were like, asking all the producers, ‘Is this okay? Is this like, can we really do this? I know you guys have done this for 21 seasons, but we have really good talent. We can’t send these people home.’”

And as far as drama goes, this isn’t the first time the Roar singer has stirred up controversy this season, as you may recall one contestant QUIT after her mom shaming comments… Yeah. Lots of firsts this season for sure… Better luck next week, Katy.

