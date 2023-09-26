Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Gives Rare, Insightful Interview About Relationship!

Keanu Reeves‘ girlfriend Alexandra Grant is opening up about their relationship!

The Matrix star and the visual artist first met in 2011, and debuted their relationship on the red carpet in 2019 for the world to see — but aside from the small peep here and there, we never hear much about them together. They’re notoriously very private about their love life, but on Friday Alexandra gave a little insight into their partnership to People at the Los Angeles Beverly Arts Icon Awards!

The 50-year-old told the outlet “storytelling is at the heart of what we both do,” which has been a big part of their connection:

“My work is much more of a private performance, but I have a text that I interpret in the studio into a painting, into an object. He takes the text in private and then turns it into a performance in public … There’s a relationship. We’re both, at the heart, readers and researchers. We both care about people and we care about characters.”

Their creative sides tend to cross paths, as she made a comparison of her career to that of her 59-year-old beau:

“I think there’s a lot of similarities. Sometimes I feel like, to make a film, as we’re seeing now in the strike, that it’s a cruise ship. Everyone is dependent on everyone else. You can’t go off and — being an artist, maybe at the beginning of my career, I was in a kayak on the sea of creativity. Now maybe it’s a small speedboat, but it’s still a lot more nimble.”

She continued on to say the John Wick actor thrives in stepping into different worlds — but not actually making them like artists do:

“I think that is very inspiring for him … To make a film, you require hundreds of people. To be an artist, you don’t. You require one. You require a community to get the work into the world, but not to actually make it. I think part of the inspiration is the differences of scale.”

Wow! A really cool way to look at their careers — they overlap in a lot of ways!

Because of these differences in scale, Alexandra added, their relationship is strong as they push each other to “build new roads” in life and art:

“…We’re pushing each other to build new roads. Seeing the other person’s problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, okay, this one, that’s a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?’ He’s such an inspiration to me. He’s so creative, he’s so kind. He works so hard.”

And as far as life after she started dating the Hollywood icon? She’s gotten much “happier”:

“I had a studio visit a few years ago, and this very kind, very high-level person said, ‘I can see that your work has gotten happier.’ That’s real. We’re all human beings. We’re animals. We’re expressing from where we are and certainly feeling happier. I think the work is happier.”

Aww!

We absolutely love these two together! Drop your reactions in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN/Avalon]