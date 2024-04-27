Taylor Swift Feels ‘Sad’ About Going Back On Tour After Spending Time With Travis Kelce!

Taylor Swift isn’t looking forward to parting ways with her boyfriend Travis Kelce once the European leg of The Eras Tour begins next month!

According to a source for US Weekly, the couple “deepened their bond” during “all the time they’ve spent together recently” — which makes the idea of going out on the road again “more challenging” for the pop star. Oof. While Taylor is upset to be spending time away from Travis, the pair understands they both have professional obligations to follow through with. The insider said:

“It makes the prospect of her tour more challenging. She’ll be sad. They support and respect [each other]. They have busy careers, so they understand those commitments, as difficult as it is.”

Fortunately, Travis and Taylor still have some time left together before she is back on tour! And they’re making the most of it. As we previously reported, the lovebirds were caught enjoying a dinner date at the Madeo Ristorante in Los Angeles earlier this week, where they sat on the same side of the booth. Yeah, they’re one of those couples. So cute!

Of course, they also celebrated the release of The Tortured Poets Department. The Us Weekly source said the pair took “a trip up the California coast” in order to “celebrate privately.” They’re not entirely alone, though. Taylor and Travis also met up with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper for a joint vacation in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, according to his mom, Donna Kelce.

Now Tayvis is in Vegas! On Saturday, TMZ reported the singer partied with Travis, Patrick Mahomes, and Brittany Mahomes at Easy’s Cocktail Lounge inside the Aria Resort & Casino in Sin City. The group reportedly was “secluded” and “tucked away” inside the Proper Eats Food Hall of the hotel, which made it difficult for anyone to catch a glimpse of them. As of right now, there are no pictures of Taylor, Travis, Brittany, and Patrick in Las Vegas.

It seems the two are having some fun before she leaves. Although Taylor is said to be “sad” about leaving Trav, they won’t be separated for long! He did tease he would be at a show in London to “support” her. It’s unknown which concert date or dates Travis is attending, but he’ll be there at some point!

Besides, as they say, distance makes the heart grow fonder! Hopefully, that will be the case with Taylor and Travis while she’s back on tour again soon! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

