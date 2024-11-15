Kehlani Responds To Claim She Said Her Daughter Was Her 'Wife' In A 'Past Life'

Kehlani is responding to her baby daddy’s claim that she believes their daughter was her reincarnated “wife” — a statement so icky we don’t even want to dig any further into.

It’s been a rough few months for the Honey singer. Back in August, her ex Javaughn Young-White claimed she’s raising their 5-year-old daughter Adeya Nomi in a dangerous cult which had been preventing him from seeing her. Kehlani denied all the allegations and hit back with her own against Javaughn. Since then, things have quieted down with the pair handling things peacefully in court and not on social media. But a new claim has emerged, and the Gangsta singer just can’t keep quiet.

You see, Javaughn reportedly entered into court a text exchange between him and Kehlani which took place in October 2021. In it, she talked about having a past-life connection with their daughter… But not a parent-child one — a romantic one. What?? Ew! She literally said Adeya was her wife in a past life! But what she’s now clarifying is the line of thinking wasn’t one that originated by her, but rather from a “past life reader” — someone she made clear she was skeptical of.

In a lengthy post on Instagram on Wednesday, the 29-year-old shared the FULL text conversation, which shows her laughing off the bizarre reading before discussing other aspects of it. Read through (below):

We mean, it’s no doubt weird, but it didn’t really seem to indicate she believed the reading by any means — or that she planned to treat Adeya in any way other than her child. If anything she made it clear she was “laughing” about it.

She added a lengthy message defending herself from the allegations:

“As a person that has always gotten little readings here and there, i was connected to an older woman for a ‘past life’ reading. i shared what i considered to be a lighthearted recap with my child’s father, laughing at it & considering it something light & not to be taken serious. to have those screenshots then doctored, the rest of messages left out, to make me seem like i consider myself to be in an inappropriate relationship with my DAUGHTER.. is the most heartbreak [sic] thing i’ve ever f**king heard.”

Seemingly addressing the public backlash against her in the wake of Javaughn’s initial claims in August, she continued:

“i’ve been silent, i’ve taken the public beading. i’ve been addressing all of these things where i should, in COURT. i’ve sat there and watched the public only have access to ONE SIDE of things. but THIS is where i absolutely draw the line. i do NOT , and have NEVER considered myself in any sort of inappropriate relationship with my child. the rest of these absolutely monstrous allegations are being addressed in court. thank you.”

Yeesh. While this can be interpreted in different ways, what’s clear is it’s not good for Kehlani… Especially after how damaging those cult claims were earlier this year. You can see her full post (below):

What are your thoughts here?

