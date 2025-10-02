Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Nicole Kidman's 'Overwhelming' Desire For Sexier Roles Played A Part In Keith Urban Split: REPORT Was Keith Urban Becoming Jealous Of Nicole Kidman?! Nicole Kidman Is 'Furious' Keith Urban Is Getting Millions From 'Slipped In' Prenup Clause! 'Cocaine Clause'?! Nicole Kidman May Have To Pay Keith Urban MILLIONS In Divorce Thanks To Wild Prenup Addition! Taylor Swift Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Show Over THESE Key Demands, Insiders Claim Ryan Reynolds Says He Hurled THIS Insult At Wife Blake Lively During ‘Desperate’ Call With Bill Murray! Jimmy Kimmel Won! Sinclair Will Resume Airing His Show! Lindsay Lohan 'Has Completely Cut Herself Off' From Dad -- You Won't Believe Who IS Supporting Him In Jail! Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce NEED To Do These Things To Live Happily Ever After, Says Numerologist! Wedding Venue KEEPING Nearly $20K Deposit After Groom's Sudden Death! Meghan Markle Seen With Massive New 'Queen' Ring -- With A Hidden Message From Harry?? Stassi Schroeder Has Beef With 'Unappreciative' Meghan Markle -- Here's Why!

Keith Urban

Sources Think Keith Urban Is Going Through A Midlife Crisis -- Nicole Kidman Split Isn't The Only Sign!

Sources Think Keith Urban Is Going Through A Midlife Crisis -- Nicole Kidman Split Isn't The Only Sign!

A mid-50s guy breaking off a long, successful marriage and winding up with a woman half his age… that just screams two words, right? Midlife crisis! That’s what sources think Keith Urban is struggling with!

As Perezcious readers know, the country star has ended his marriage with Nicole Kidman after 19 years. He’s reportedly since moved on with a younger woman in the music business — and all eyes are on his guitar player, Maggie Baugh, after some flirtatious on-stage moments have resurfaced.

It’s all been so shocking, and those in his inner circle now think it’s a result of a midlife crisis! Speaking to TMZ on Thursday, insiders claimed this split is only the latest of a series of questionable decisions on the 57-year-old musician’s part!

Related: Was Keith Urban Becoming Jealous Of Nicole Kidman?!

Before this divorce bombshell, Keith made another big move that was a telltale sign of a midlife crisis. What’d he do? Fired his entire band — after they’d been playing together for 25 years. Whoa! This was back in January, according to the sources, just a few months after he released his album, High, which performed poorly on the charts. Seems like he’s shaking up his life in more ways than one right now!

FWIW, Maggie started performing with him in 2024. Maybe he was making sure there was enough room for the 25-year-old on stage with him?? Hey, 25… she’s the same age as his backing band was! Funny…

By the way, a People insider previously said of the split:

“He has been making questionable choices for some time now and this was not the case of them just drifting apart.”

Oof.

We wonder what other red flags he’s been throwing up that we all missed… Thoughts?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 02, 2025 15:40pm PDT

Share This