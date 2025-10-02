Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Divorce 'Is Turning Dramatic' As He Has Been Making 'Questionable Choices'!

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban‘s divorce is getting messy!

The whole world knows by now that the pair broke up after nearly two decades. The news was shocking, and before anyone could digest the fact that this beloved couple is over, the situation escalated: Nicole filed on Tuesday, and they had already hashed out the plans. Meanwhile, Keith is living alone in Nashville… and already has a new lady in his life. Oof. Poor Nicole.

And unfortunately, although the two worked out the divorce details, the split is quickly becoming “dramatic.” A source explained how so in a chat with People on Wednesday:

“Their split is turning dramatic. Nicole’s hurt and feels betrayed. She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he’s already moved on.”

Word on the street is that the country music star is dating a “younger woman in the business.” Whether she caused the split is unknown, but the timing of everything makes us suspicious!

And ESPECIALLY with this next part! On Tuesday, a source in Keith’s inner circle told People that he has “just been going through some stuff” lately. Uh, like, what? Is the 57-year-old singer experiencing a midlife crisis or something? The insider didn’t elaborate on what was going on with the Blue Ain’t Your Color artist.

However, a Nicole source hinted:

“He has been making questionable choices for some time now and this was not the case of them just drifting apart.”

Whoa…

So, Nicole is feeling betrayed while Keith “has been making questionable choices” for a while. They didn’t just drift apart. Hmm. Those cheating rumors are sounding more legit by the minute! We should stress that nothing has been confirmed yet, but this wording is certainly eyebrow-raising!

All that said, a third source did insist that the breakup was a long time coming. At least that is how Keith’s inner circle sees it. They’re sticking with the story that he and Nicole simply drifted apart — and that no one was blindsided by the split.

Well, tell that to Nicole. She seemingly didn’t expect their marriage to come crashing down. The People insider added:

“For those around him this has felt more like a gradual drift than some big shocking break.”

But it was a “shocking break” to everyone else!

What are your thoughts on the latest update, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

