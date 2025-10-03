Keith Urban Highlights Nicole Kidman & Their Daughters -- & Removes Guitarist Maggie Baugh -- From Latest Show Amid Scandal!

Keith Urban is seemingly sending an olive branch — or just trying to calm the waters!

Amid controversy surrounding his divorce from Nicole Kidman, the country star took the stage for the first time since the split news broke. On Thursday night, Keith’s High and Alive World Tour took over Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. In a surprising move, the 57-year-old included a sweet shoutout to his estranged wife and their daughters!

According to People, while he was singing his 2024 song Heart Like a Hometown, a slideshow appeared on screen, which included a photo of the actress and the teenagers, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. It was a preexisting slideshow, so it’s not like he purposefully added it in after the divorce, but it’s still telling he left it in!

He also made another HUGE change! His utility player — who he’s been sparking tons of romance rumors with — Maggie Baugh was not present! Oof. She got the boot, at least for now! The crooner, who was seen without his wedding ring, also didn’t sing his hit The Fighter. The song was originally written about The Perfect Couple star, but in several resurfaced videos from his tour this year, he’s changed the lyrics to reference the 25-year-old guitar player. He’s clearly trying to let some of this drama die down!

Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

