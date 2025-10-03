Keith Urban & Maggie Baugh Romance? Her Dad Reacts!

It’s been a whirlwind week for Keith Urban and his soon-to-be-ex-wife Nicole Kidman. After news broke they were separated, tips started trickling in that there could already potentially be another woman in his life — someone who was also in the country music biz! So obviously someone he’s been close with, right? But just how close?

Fans have started pointing fingers at Maggie Baugh, a 25-year-old guitarist in Keith’s band. Yikes. It’s the sort of news we unfortunately see over and over again… Man leaves successful wife for woman half his age. Icky! Possibly one of the “questionable choices” a source claimed the former American Idol judge has been making lately.

Related: Everything We Know About Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban’s Split So Far!

While there’s no cold hard proof that they ARE dating, fans have dug up an old clip of the pair performing The Fighter at the Mandalay Bay back in April. For those who don’t know, it’s a love song dedicated to Nicole. During the performance Keith notably makes a few adjustments: while singing the lyrics, “I was born to love you,” the 57-year-old looks over and points directly at Maggie on stage. And then towards the end of the song, he changes the lyrics from, “I’ll be the fighter,” to, “Maggie, I’ll be your fighter.” And when they wrap the song, they share a tight embrace on stage. You can see the footage for yourself (below):

We need to reiterate this is in no way confirmation of a romance between the pair — plenty of performers dial up the chemistry to really sell performances. But it also can’t be overlooked as potential evidence! It’s certainly not a good look for a fella everyone is saying is moving on from his wife with a younger woman in the industry…

While neither of them — nor Nicole — has addressed the speculation, someone from Maggie’s inner circle has: her father!

This week, Chuck Baugh took to Facebook to share a TikTok detailing Keith and Nicole’s split timeline and naming Maggie “allegedly the person responsible for” their divorce. It showed footage of them tightly hugging on stage and more. You can ch-ch-check out the video (below):

Chuck clearly saw the TikTok and got the burning desire to address it on social media.

According to multiple outlets, the young artist’s father shared the TikTok to his Facebook wall and offered three simple words of commentary:

“NO, just no”

See (below):

The post has since been removed from his profile, but it certainly adds another messy layer to this all… Was he debunking the rumors, or was he expressing hopeful, fatherly denial? It’s not clear. But we’ll be sure to keep you updated!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Images via American Film Institute & CBS/YouTube, Maggie Baugh/Instagram, & Chuck Baugh/Facebook]