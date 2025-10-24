Keith Urban & Maggie Baugh? Country Star Pal Reveals Whether There's Any Truth To The Rumor!

You buyin’ this, Perezcious readers?

After word of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman‘s shocking split, everyone wanted to know what came between the seemingly solid Hollywood couple. Rumors quickly grew that Keith had already moved on with a younger woman — someone in country music! Oooh. Enter Maggie Baugh…

The guitarist has had a whirlwind of speculation surrounding her relationship with the much older Keith. And the way he kinda played into a flirtation with his sometime band member, there was reason to believe Maggie was the other woman in question.

But Keith’s fellow country star Alexandra Kay is saying otherwise! She said on the Taste of Country Nights podcast:

“Honestly, I was heartbroken for them because the media scrutiny is insane and the things that people say… They’re like, stirring up rumors about Maggie Baugh, and I’m like, ‘She’s a good friend of mine and I know that’s absolutely not true.'”

Absolutely not true? She doesn’t think there’s even a chance it was a secret affair? Not as far as she’s concerned!

She went on to remind everyone that Maggie has a boyfriend — and she knows personally that Maggie is very “happy” with her man:

“I’ve met her boyfriend, and she’s very happy, and she has nothing to do with that whole relationship [Nicole and Keith].”

Hmm. What do U think about this? Let us know in the comments (below)!

