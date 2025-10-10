Keith Urban’s Guitarist Sings About Trying To ‘Fight These Feelings’ In New Song

Is Keith Urban’s guitarist singing about what we think she’s singing about??

The Aussie-born, Nashville-based artist has had quite the week between news of his and Nicole Kidman’s separation breaking, her filing for divorce, and him being inundated with speculation that he’s already moved on with a younger woman in the country scene…

If you haven’t been following, the name that’s come to everyone’s minds is Maggie Baugh. She’s a 25-year-old guitarist who’s played multiple shows with Keith — including one intimate performance in particular which has everyone raising their eyebrows.

No one knows for sure whether anything is actually happening between them, it’s pure speculation so far. Maggie’s dad cryptically addressed the rumors on social media, and she seems to have a boyfriend… Although he also has a wife, so…

Anyway, the young artist has been teasing a new song this week titled The Devil Win — and on Thursday, she sang a snippet of it on Instagram. And, well… Just listen for yourself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Baugh (@maggie_baugh)

In case you didn’t catch the lyrics, she sang:

“I don’t know how to heal my soul / Or how to fight this feeling and it’s a damn good place to go / No matter how close I get to the burning edge / As tempting as it is I won’t let the Devil win.”

Hmmm… That sounds oddly… current.

Fans keeping up with the headlines naturally wondered if the feeling she was fighting was the desire to get with someone she shouldn’t! In the comments, one user point-blank asked if the song is about Keith:

“Is this song about being a homewrecker and breaking up a marriage?”

YIKES.

No response, naturally. We guess we’ll have to listen to the full song when it comes out. (Damn, this good promo!)

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share ‘em in the comments down below!

