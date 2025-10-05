Keith Urban's Guitarist Maggie Baugh Has A Boyfriend!

Got A Tip?

It appears Maggie Baugh has a boyfriend! And he’s NOT Keith Urban!

As we’ve been following, the 25-year-old artist has found herself at the center of Keith and Nicole Kidman’s divorce. When news broke of their split, tips quickly started suggesting Keith has already moved on from the Oscar winner — with a MUCH younger artist also in the country music scene. Soon after, footage from a performance at Mandalay Bay in April resurfaced depicting Keith and Maggie, who has served as his guitarist in the past, performing a questionably intimate duet. They sang The Fighter, a love song dedicated to Nicole, but Keith swapped the lyrics to center it around Maggie. And afterward, they shared a tight hug!

Obviously artists play up chemistry to make impactful performances all the time, but given everything going on, the footage just couldn’t be overlooked!

It should be made clear that a romance between the pair has not been confirmed, and Maggie’s dad even seemed to deny it earlier this week. And now we have another piece of evidence suggesting she’s not up for dating the One Too Many singer… because she’s apparently already taken!

On Friday, the DailyMail.com reported that a 25-year-old man by the name of Cameron Coley shared a series of loved-up photos with Maggie on Instagram all the way back on March 7. The outlet reported the photos feature the pair traveling, going on dinner dates, kissing, and more. He apparently captioned the post:

“1 year my love. A lifetime more.”

Wow!

As of now, it’s unclear if Maggie and Cameron are still together, but the outlet reported she has “liked” his more recent posts. Well this certainly complicates the idea that Maggie and Keith are canoodling! But it doesn’t 100 percent debunk the idea, either.

On Thursday night, the young artist was noticeably absent from Keith’s gig at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, where he gave a shoutout to his estranged wife and their two daughters. But according to TMZ, Maggie didn’t skip the concert to go into hiding — she’s apparently just NOT an actual member of his band or opening act! According to the outlet, she was only filling in for Natalie Stovall, who couldn’t perform in Chicago last week.

Inneresting!

What are YOUR thoughts on this latest update?? Do you think there’s still a possibility that Keith and Maggie are together?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Keith Urban & CBS/YouTube, & Maggie Baugh/Instagram]

Oct 05, 2025 11:09am PDT

